Week four of the college football season was yet another exciting on as we saw a couple different ranked vs. ranked games, but there were good games involving ranked teams all over the country as well. A lot of them took care of business, and others… not so much. One ranked program that survived a major scare was the Texas A&M football team as they hosted Bowling Green. Aggies fans have had their fair share of disappointing seasons as of late, and a loss on Saturday against Bowling Green would've been brutal. Fortunately, they got the win.

This past week of college football was a good one, and the Texas A&M football team ended up playing in one of the more entertaining games. Unfortunately, Aggies fans were hoping that it was going to be a snooze fest. There were a lot of crucial games over the weekend as well.

Things got started on Friday this weekend with a big top-25 matchup between Illinois and Nebraska. The Fighting Illini went on the road into a tough night atmosphere and picked up one of the biggest wins that the program has seen in a very long time.

On Saturday, there were a couple other big top-25 matchups as well. Michigan picked up a huge win at home against USC to begin conference play, and Tennessee took down Oklahoma on the road to prove that they are one of the best teams in the SEC.

In the Big 12, Utah picked up a huge win on the road against Oklahoma State. With a loss from Kansas State, the Utes look like the clear favorite to win the conference. If the Wildcats want a chance in the conference, they need to play a lot better than they did on Saturday night.

Week four is now over, and it's hard to believe that we are already 1/3 of the way through the college football regular season. A lot of teams have now played 4/12 games.

The Texas A&M football team is 3-1 through four games and they are currently ranked #24 in the country. The Aggies started the season ranked #20, but a tough loss in week one against Notre Dame dropped them out of the rankings. However, the Aggies now have three straight wins against McNeese, Florida and Bowling Green, and they are back in the polls at #24.

Saturday's win against Bowling Green wasn't pretty. The Aggies got out to a quick start in this one as they scored early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but one of the biggest issues that the team had this weekend was putting the Falcons away. They had numerous chances throughout the game to deliver that final punch that really puts the game out of reach, but it never happened.

The Texas A&M defense played well in the first half and Bowling Green wasn't able to get much going offensively, so that was a positive. The Falcons were able to kick one field goal in the half, and the Aggies led 13-3 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Aggies didn't play nearly as well as they did in the first half. It was a bit concerning that the Falcons seemed to come out of the locker room with better halftime adjustments than Mike Elko and his staff.

Bowling Green had two huge plays in the third as they scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass and also a 40-yard run. The score was 20-17 after the second touchdown, with Texas A&M in front. The defense tightened up in the fourth and allowed just a late field goal, which made the final score 26-20. The Aggies never trailed in this game, but it was still too close for comfort, and it wasn't pretty.

Texas A&M is now about to enter the bulk of their conference schedule, and they're in an okay spot going into it. The Aggies have just one loss, and it was to a good Notre Dame team. The Aggies still have all of their goals in front of them, but they need to play much better football if they are going to accomplish those goals. There are certainly a few things that Texas A&M fans should be concerned about after this game.

Competition is only getting tougher

It's definitely not a good sign to see Texas A&M play down to their opposition and let Bowling Green come on the road and hang around. No disrespect to the Falcons as they clearly prepared well and executed in this game, but that's a team that the Aggies need to handle without any issues. Their schedule is getting much tougher now as SEC play is heating up, and the competition is going to be a lot more difficult. Texas A&M needs to wake up.

Letting up explosive plays

Seeing the Texas A&M football team give up those two big touchdown plays to Bowling Green is certainly a bit of a concern. The defense can't let that happen, especially against teams of that caliber. The offenses that the Aggies are going to play down the road have a ton of big play capability, so Texas A&M needs to be ready to tighten that up.

Penalties

Penalties aren't as big of a concern as the two things listed above, but the Aggies did have over 40 yards on penalties on Saturday, which isn't great for a game that you are expected to dominate. Penalties will plague the Aggies in SEC play, so it is something that needs to get out of their system.

The Texas A&M football team will be back in action this weekend at home against Arkansas. The Razorbacks and Aggies will kickoff at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and Texas A&M is currently favored by 3.5 points.