Bowling Green looks to add another upset loss to their resume in this matchup against Texas A&M. The experienced Falcons team aren't afraid to play power four schools and have impressive performances over teams like Michigan and Minnesota over the last few seasons. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Bowling Green-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Bowling Green kept the game tight with Penn State last week, losing 34-27 in one of the toughest places to play in college football. Bowling Green's experience shone through, as they've had some tight games with Big Ten and ACC opponents and have 32 seniors on their roster. They entered halftime with a 24-20 lead and looked poised for another massive upset. However, Penn State and Drew Allar persevered in the end.

Texas A&M rebounded from their disappointing season-opening loss to Notre Dame to defeat McNeese and Florida in their next two games. The McNeese victory was a good way to let off some steam after the Fighting Irish loss, but a win over Florida is a promising start to their SEC schedule. Marcel Reed started his first college game in place of Conner Weigman and tallied three passing touchdowns. It was the first massive win of the Aggies' Mike Elko era. The Aggies grabbed a 20-0 lead before the Florida offense finally woke up, and by then it was too late for the Gators. There was a promising injury update for Weigman this week after a second round of imaging on his shoulder, but Reed's performance could give Elko a difficult decision.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Texas A&M Odds

Bowling Green: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1160

Texas A&M: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M hasn't been able to show up against their non-conference opponents, as they seemingly save their best work for games against the SEC. They haven't been able to get it done against them either, but regardless, they failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games against non-conference opponents. On the other end, Bowling Green covered the spread in five of their past six games.

It's hard to see why Bowling Green is such a big underdog in this matchup. They have been keeping games close and are the more experienced team in this matchup. They also benefit from the Aggies trying to figure out their quarterback situation, which could lead to a slow start.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bowling Green has surprised some teams recently with a near-upset of Michigan and wins over Georgia Tech and Minnesota. The problem for the Falcons is they aren't fooling anyone anymore. The Aggies will have to tally plenty of points in this game if they want to cover, as the Falcons will generate offense, and Texas A&M has the firepower to do that.

Final Bowling Green-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

It feels like we're falling into a trap by taking Bowling Green to cover in this game. All signs point to the Falcons and all their recent performances have been impressive, including last week's cover against Penn State. Let's take a chance here and believe that the experienced Bowling Green squad is even better than the oddsmakers think.

Final Bowling Green-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 (-110)