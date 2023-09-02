Coming off a hugely disappointing season, head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football are surely focused on flipping the narrative in 2023. Though, their attention has at least been somewhat preoccupied going into their Week 1 game versus New Mexico. Freshman wide receiver Micah Tease has been arrested on felony drug charges and is suspended indefinitely, per the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman.

Tease, a four-star recruit out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had 48.1 grams of THC edibles in his possession, according to Travis L. Brown of The Eagle. The arrest took place just a day before the Aggies kick off their season. Tease was released after posting bail on Friday. If convicted, the jail sentence for the charge could be between two and 20 years.

Police were called in on suspicion of marijuana smoking at the Park West Apartments in College Station. They were denied entry but returned with a search warrant and found the THC in Tease's room. There was also a bag of marijuana that weighed less than an ounce in his trash can.

Micah Tease committed to Texas A&M last December and displayed great speed and athleticism at Booker T. Washington High School. The beginning of his Aggies journey is obviously off to a bumpy start.

Fisher and company will march forward as they host the Lobos on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The team is hoping to earn the No. 23 national ranking that has been bestowed upon it and erase the shame of last season's 5-7 campaign. Unfortunately, Texas A&M football will begin their quest for redemption without this intriguing, new player.