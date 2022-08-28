Texas A&M’s 3-man QB battle finally comes to an end before 2022 season

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher has finally picked his starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After a three-man battle between redshirt sophomore Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman, it’s King who will be under center for the season opener against Sam Houston State next Saturday, per TexAgs.com.

The Aggies enter the 2022 campaign as the No. 6 team in the country according to the AP preseason poll, so there’s plenty of pressure on King to get the job done. The quarterback started the first two games of last season before suffering a season-ending injury in the second game against Colorado.

It was a spirited quarterback battle between these three players. While King came to Texas A&M football as a highly touted recruit back in 2020 and then got those two starts in 2021, both Johnson and Weigman were once highly ranked recruits as well. Johnson was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class, while Weigman was the second-best quarterback in the 2022 class, per the 247sports Composite.

Fisher and the Aggies clearly have a lot of faith in King, whose speed and dual-threat ability make him a tantalizing option. But if he falters, there are quality options behind him on the depth chart.

Texas A&M will have two tune-up games for King to get settled before the schedule really ramps up in this 2022 college football season. Week 3 (Miami Hurricanes) and Week 4 (Arkansas Razorbacks) feature games against teams ranked in the top 25 of the preseason poll. The Alabama showdown will take place on Oct. 8.