Texas A&M football continues to suffer massive transfer exodus, following the arrival of a new coaching staff.

A flurry of Texas A&M football players have entered the transfer portal, most notably a starter on the defensive end and two Freshman All-Americans. This is in the wake of head coach Jimbo Fisher being fired from the program and the Aggies attaining a new coaching staff.

Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis entered the portal on Dec. 6, with defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Tyreek Chappell following his announcement, per HayesFawcett3 on X. These were contributing players to the Aggies who decided to pack up and look for a new opportunity.

Chappell was a three-star prospect out of high school who developed extremely well at Texas A&M, starting in 30 games. Bisontis and Diggs were both blue-chip recruits who lived up to the hype and produced each Saturday.

Texas A&M football will likely be the candy store where each program goes to get something sweet from the portal. They have blue-chip players awaiting a chance to play for a new coach and new team. Most of these are on the defensive end, so it's an easier plug-and-play option.

The wave of players exiting College Station is bound to continue. Bisontis would be a phenomenal fit for any program that lacks trust in its offensive line. He has the ability to thrive in both pass protection and run block.

Diggs and Chappell have shown that they can be consistent as well. Each of the athletes can be a starter for Power 5 programs and flourish if they carve out a role for themselves.