There have been plenty of sensational quarterback performances on the first Saturday of the 2023 college football season. Among them is the one brought to the table by Texas A&M Aggies starter Conner Weigman, who led Texas A&M football to a 52-10 annihilation of the New Mexico Lobos at College Station.

The sophomore quarterback had his way from start to finish against New Mexico's stop unit that failed to come up with a solution against Weigman, who finished with 236 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown tosses with zero interceptions while completing 18 of his 23 throws. No player in the history of the Aggies football program before had ever passed for five touchdowns in the school's first game of a season — not even Johnny Football, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Conner Weigman is the 1st player in Texas A&M history with 5 pass TD in a season opener.”

Weigman played sweet music in the Aggies' passing attack with wide receivers Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas. Stewart paced Texas A&M with 115 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns and eight receptions. Thomas, on the other hand, put on a show as well, coming up with 74 receiving yards and three touchdowns on six catches.

Texas A&M football, looking to better their 5-7 overall record in the 2022 season, was expected to dominate the Lobos. Still, that huge win was a huge boost for the Aggies, who can expect a tougher test in their next game, as they are scheduled to face the Miami Hurricanes in Miami Gardens on Sep. 9.