What if Johnny Manziel got the bag from Texas A&M?

The life of Johnny Manziel gets more interesting as his stories of previous years start to unravel. Before entering the NFL Draft, he was a highly-touted star in the Texas A&M football program. Kevin Sumlin knew exactly how he fit in the Aggies' offensive system and used him to the best of his potential. This is why he got a Heisman Trophy before ending his college career. However, his stint with the squad could have been longer.

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe at Club Shay Shay, Johnny Manziel unveiled that his dad made a $3 million move that the Texas A&M football squad refused.

“I'm leaving to go to the draft and I'll paint a picture for you it's two thousand.. The spring of 2014, December 2013 right in there about December January I'm getting ready to make this decision on if I'm going to the NFL draft or I'm going to stay,” the former star said.

Johnny Manziel's dad bargains with Texas A&M football

Apparently, Manziel's dad went to Kevin Sumlin to make a deal about staying.

“I found this out five years later from my dad but my dad went and had a meeting with Kevin Sumlin. He pretty much went to him man to man and was like we'll take 3 million bucks and we'll stay for the next two years. My dad says this is true today as when he told me. He laughed,” Manziel hilariously declared.

Obviously, the Texas A&M football program did not give him that amount of money. Instead, he got through the draft process and got picked by the Cleveland Browns. One can only imagine how differently his career would have panned out had he stayed with the Aggies for a couple more years. Would Johnny Manziel have made it to the NFL at all? Was he going to give the Texas A&M football program a national title? All of these questions will always remain as speculation.

However, he did notch a total of 7,820 passing yards on a 68.9% completion percentage. This along with his 63 touchdowns on just 22 interceptions may prove that he was worth the cash at some point. Would you have given Manziel the money to stay?