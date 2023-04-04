Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When Jimbo Fisher was hired as the head coach for Texas A&M Aggies football before the 2018 season, there was talk about multiple championships coming in short order. There was reason to be skeptical about that assessment, given the fact the Aggies play in the ultra competitive SEC, with the likes of Alabama and LSU playing in their own division.

With that said, Fisher does have a national championship under his belt, winning that prize as the coach at Florida State in 2013. The hope was he could bring some of that magic to a team and fan base starving for success.

After five years at the helm, it’s safe to say Texas A&M Aggies football isn’t in much better state than it was when Fisher took over. The Aggies are in peril, searching for answers in the wake of a 5-7 (2-6 conference record) campaign in 2022. This might be stating the obvious, but Texas A&M appears far away from winning any title of any kind, and because of it, seats are as hot as the weather gets in College Station.

As spring practice gets underway, Fisher and the Aggies are in the midst of a defining time, a period where anything short of an SEC Championship Game appearance could mean massive changes down the line. Here are a few position battles to watch, leading up to the Maroon vs. White game April 15

Offensive Coordinator

Yup…I said it. There will be time to go into actual player battles later on, but when it comes to talking about Texas A&M, this particular position is beyond important to set the stage for the team in general. Let’s remember Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas head coach known for his offensive background (among other things), was brought in to take over as the offensive coordinator.

On the surface, that sounds like a good move to wake up an offense that struggled at times in 2022. The issue is Fisher has been the one calling the plays, and there isn’t a clear indication he’s willing to give that responsibility up. We’re talking about two men with sizable egos, and if there is some tension one way or the other, the situation could become volatile.

In other words, we can talk about the players all day, but if the men who are supposed to lead them can’t figure it amongst themselves, the likelihood of a repeat of 2022 could be high. It’s imperative Fisher and Petrino solve things between now and the fall.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quarterback

Once (or maybe if) Fisher and Petrino sort out play-calling duties, the next order of business is to find out who the quarterback is going to be. Max Johnson, who has been with Texas A&M for a few years, has seen his share of ups-and-downs. Johnson had been splitting time with Haynes King, who has transferred to Georgia Tech. The senior QB started three games last season before being sidelined for the rest of the year with a hand injury.

In sports, one person’s injury presents an opportunity for another individual, and Conner Weigman emerged to take advantage of the chance to play. As a freshman last season, Weigman debuted with a 338-yard, four-touchdown performance against Ole Miss last Oct 29. That performance gave the Aggies some hope for the future in the midst of an otherwise rough season.

From most indications, it appears Weigman is coming into spring practice as the starter, while Johnson is the backup. If that’s the case, look for an offense that could be more explosive in the downfield passing game.

Wide Receiver

Texas A&M got great news when Ainias Smith decided to return to the team for his senior season. Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury in a game against the Razorbacks, and there was worry he would declare for the NFL Draft. With Smith deciding to come back to the Aggies, Weigman or Johnson will have a dependable target to lean on when defenses bear down on him. The question is who will join Smith in the receiving corps.

The outside players, assuming Smith went to the pros, were both sophomores in Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart. Senior Moose Muhammad III was slated to be the slot receiver. With Smith coming back, roles could become more defined, and that could ultimately make things easier on the QB. One thing that’s sure is talent is plentiful for this particular group. It’s all about finding the slots where they can be the most productive.

There are other spots to watch, such as running back and linebacker, but these are the three that stand out. Coaching will set the tone for the team, and if Fisher and Petrino can’t get on the same page, the position battles hold less water.