It is a top-15 match-up in SEC play as Texas A&M visits Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Texas A&M enters the game at 13-3, and 2-1 in conference play. They opened the year with a loss to UCF before winning four straight. They would then fall by ten to Oregon, before winning nine games in a row, including Texas A&M wins over Purdue, Creighton, and Oklahoma. In their last game, they faced Alabama. While it was a tight game, Alabama took the lead early, and never gave it back. They led 52-44 at the half and would go on to beat Texas A&M 94-88.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is 13-3 as well and is also 2-1 in conference play. They opened the year 7-0 before a 70-66 loss to Clemson. They would win the next three, including a Kentucky win over Louisville and Gonzaga. After a loss to Ohio State, they would defeat Brown and Florida before falling to Georgia. Last time out, Kentucky faced Mississippi State. It was a tight first half, but Kentucky built a lead but then lost it in the second half. With just two minutes left to play, it was a one-point game, but Kentucky would prevail, winning 95-90.

Here are the Texas A&M-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Kentucky Odds

Texas A&M: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Kentucky: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is 16th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas A&M has been stout on defense. They are 30th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 29th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Texas A&M is 14th in the nation in opponent-made field goals per game.

Wade Taylor IV has missed the last two games but could return for this one. He leads the team in scoring an assist. Taylor has 15.7 points per game while adding 4.8 assists per game this year. He also has 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. If he is out, Zhuric Phelps will need to pick up the load. Phelps is scoring 15.4 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Pharrel Payne leads the way. He comes in with 8.9 points per game, while also adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Henry Coleman III has 8.6 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds this year. Finally, Solomon Washington leads the team in rebounding. Washington has just 5.2 points per game but adds six rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 21st in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky has been solid on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 24th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are ninth in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Kentucky is also seventh in the nation in assists per game.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky. He leads the team in scoring this year, with 15.6 points per game this year. He also has 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Meanwhile, Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.6 assists per game while adding 13.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Jaxson Robinson rounds out the backcourt. Robinson is scoring 12.6 points per game, with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists this year.

In the frontcourt, Amari Williams Leads the way. He leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game while adding 9.9 points and 2.6 assists per game. He is joined by Andrew Carr. Carr is scoring 11.3 points per game while adding 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Final Texas A&M-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This SEC game will be a clash of styles. Kentucky is more focused on offense, while Texas A&M is more defensive-focused. Still, there are a few key factors in this game. First, is the Texas A&M offense against the Kentucky defense. Texas A&M is 81st in the nation in points per game, while Kentucky is 237th in opponent points per game. The second will be rebounding. Texas A&M is fourth in the nation in rebounds per game, while Kentucky is tenth. Still, Texas A&M is first in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Kentucky is 113th in defensive rebounding percentage. This will be a tight game, but take Texas A&M on the road.

Final Texas A&M-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +4.5 (-105)