Texas A&M is still alive in the SEC title hunt, while Mississippi State has struggled and is one of the worst teams in all of college football. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas A&M-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Texas A&M is an SEC contender right now. They are 5-1, with their only loss being to Notre Dame. They have wins against McNeese State, Florida, Bowling Green, Arkansas, and Missouri. They are contenders with the tools to make noise in a crowded SEC. The offense still needs work, but the defense has been great.

Mississippi State is undergoing a massive rebuild after some transition last year due to Mike Leach's tragic passing. They have a win against Eastern Kentucky but losses to ASU, Toldeo, Florida, Texas, and Georgia. They have shown signs of life but are not there yet and need another year or two.

Texas A&M: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -650

Mississippi State: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

Time: 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M was a wildcard entering this season, but they are 5-1 and are currently a contender in the SEC. They are averaging 31 points per game and 413.3 total yards. Quarterback Conner Weigman has been inconsistent this season and missed three games due to injury. He has 501 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 62.1% completion percentage. The running game has been great, with Le'Veon Moss leading the way. He has 609 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries this season. The receivers need to be better because they have not impressed at all.

Texas A&M's defense has been solid this season, allowing 16.7 points per game and 318 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Mississippi State offense has improved. The big key is through the air, where Michael Van Buren has had a solid season for Mississippi State, and Texas A&M has been very good against the pass. They need the defense to be their calling card in this game against Mississippi State.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State feels like they are building and turning a corner soon, but they just aren't there yet. The offense has been okay at best this year, with 381 yards and 28 points per game. After Blake Shapen's injury, quarterback Michael Van Buren took the starting spot. He has 550 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception on a 53.4% completion percentage. Johnnie Daniels and Davon Booth have struggled as a duo in the backfield. Daniels and Booth each have over 200+ rushing yards and two touchdowns each. Then, out wide, Kevin Coleman Jr. has been great, with 36 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

Mississippi State's defense has been the worst in the SEC this season. They are allowing 33.2 points per game and 465.7 total yards per game. They have been equally bad against the passing and running games. This defense is struggling and is the biggest unit holding the team back. The defense needs the most help, so the Bulldogs have struggled as much as they have. They will also have a massive matchup in this game against Texas A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M is by far the better team in this game than Mississippi State. The Aggies must look impressive in this game to try to reach bowl eligibility. The Bulldogs aren't there yet, so expect a big win for the Aggies on the road in Starkville.

Final Texas A&M-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -14.5 (-115)