Since early Friday afternoon, the status of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman has been something of a mystery, as it's not only been unclear whether the redshirt sophomore would be able to play in the Aggies SEC opener against the Florida Gators, but also what sort of injury he sustained the resulted in him being given a questionable tag just 24 hours before the game.

Early Saturday morning, some light was shed on Weigman's availability, as sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Weigman is, “dealing with an upper-body injury that will be tested before the game.” Per Thamel, Weigman is considered, “a legitimate game-time decision” to go against the Gators.

What is also unclear is if this is an injury that Weigman has been working through since the beginning of the season. The Aggies had high hopes for their sophomore quarterback, but in two games, Weigman has thrown for only 225 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Aggies medical staff deems Conner Weigman unable to play, sources told Pete Thamel that it will be redshirt freshman Marcel Reed who gets the start for Texas A&M. Reed saw some action last week in A&M's blowout win over McNeese State, and he shined in a Texas Bowl loss to Oklahoma State last season, throwing for 361 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

Interestingly, the Florida Gators find themselves in a similar position as the Aggies this week. Florida's starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a concussion in the Gators Week 1 loss to the University of Miami, allowing prized freshman signal caller DJ Lagway to get the start in Week 2. Lagway responded by setting the Gators freshman record for passing yards against Samford, and now suddenly, there's a quarterback competition brewing in Gainesville.

Head coach Billy Napier has played his cards close to the chest, saying that “time will tell” whether it will be Mertz or Lagway who starts on Saturday. So with just hours until the SEC opener for both of these programs, we have no idea who will be taking snaps for either Florida or Texas A&M.