Texas football is now a member of the SEC conference, and rival schools are sure to poke some fun at them during games. The commissioner of the SEC is keeping mum on the question though of whether to penalize other teams for doing the famous ‘Horns Down' hand gesture.

“I won’t be answering questions about football penalties on July 1st,” league commissioner Greg Sankey said, per On3.

Texas football was frequently confronted by opposing fans in the Big 12 with the ‘Horns Down' gesture. It is used to poke fun at the ‘Hook ‘Em Horns' hand gesture used by Longhorns fans. Other Big 12 schools were getting so adamant about using the hand signal that the Big 12 penalized schools in football games if players displayed it. The hand signal drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The gesture is so popular, that there was even discussion of including it in the new EA College Football video game. After some apparent deliberation, it appears that ‘Horns Down' wasn't included in the software.

“I’ve been told that Horns Down will NOT be in the video game,” The Athletic's Chris Vannini said on social media. “Only hand signals for your own team.”

Texas joins Oklahoma in the SEC this summer. The Longhorns start their inaugural season in SEC football this fall.

Texas looks for continued success in new league

Texas football is coming off one of the best seasons it has had in awhile. Texas made the College Football Playoff, after winning the Big 12 conference championship in its final year as a member. The Longhorns also had a huge non conference win over Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. In their final game, Texas bowed to Washington in a CFP semi-final game.

The long-term success of the Texas football program is one of the reasons why the SEC wanted them. SEC commissioner Sankey says he frequently sees fans across the country who are cheering for the Longhorns.

“I was on an airplane in Syracuse, New York, two weeks ago with a Gator fan and a Georgia fan saying that they're excited about the future because they both play Texas this year,” Sankey said, per Sports Illustrated. “So think that's the reflection of meeting that excitement test.”

The Longhorns hope they can continue that success in a loaded SEC. The team has returning quarterback Quinn Ewers, along with blue chip prospect and gunslinger Arch Manning. Texas also has a fantastic recruiting transfer and freshmen class, which should help them compete in the league right away.

Texas football starts their season on August 31 against Colorado State. The team has a huge non conference game against Michigan in September, before starting their conference slate against Mississippi State on September 28. Texas has won four national championships, and Longhorns fans hope they won't have to wait too long for another.