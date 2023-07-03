The Arch Manning Era of the Texas football program is off to a good start, at least in the weight room. Quarterback Maalik Murphy shared a video of the Texas Longhorns quarterbacks flexing, and Arch Manning looked a lot more jacked than his uncles, Peyton and Eli, ever did.

Murphy, a redshirt freshman and four-star recruit from the Class of 2022, shared the picture on his Twitter account as part of a meme that made it look like the Pope is holding up the photo.

The group includes five of the six Texas quarterbacks on the 2023 Longhorns roster. In addition to Murphy (far left), there is (left to right) walk-on sophomore Joe Tatum, redshirt sophomore Charles Wright, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2021. The only Texas signal-caller missing from the picture is junior Cole Lourd.

The photo is getting big attention because it shows Arch Manning looking buff in a way that football fans don’t often associate with the incredibly gifted but not uber-athletic Manning clan.

However, while Arch’s uncles weren't exactly ripped, his grandfather, Archie, was a scrambling QB in the NFL. And his dad, Cooper, was a wide receiver in college, not a quarterback before injuries ended his career.

This viral post also shows off just how hard it is going to be to win the Texas football team’s starting signal-caller job.

Right now, it looks like Ewers is the man who will get the job. That said, both Arch Manning and Murphy are hot on his heels as far as pedigree and talent. So, if Ewers doesn’t get the job done right away, coach Steve Sarkisian has some pretty good options to turn to.