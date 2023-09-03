The highly anticipated debut of Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns will have to wait for at least another week. Despite the blowout nature of Texas football's victory over the Rice Owls Saturday in Austin, the freshman quarterback was not given the opportunity to see action on the field, leading to some strong reactions from fans online.

“Y'all basically recruited @ArchManning to be the third string quarterback! Hilarious,” posted an X user after seeing the Longhorns go with Maalik Murphy instead of Manning as Ewers' substitute midgame.

“Is arch manning really not going to play against… Rice?” wondered another fan, who just couldn't believe Texas football not letting Manning have a sniff of action on the field against a big underdog.

“Not putting Arch Manning in today was rude,” commented an obviously frustrated Texas fan.

There are others, however, who think that Manning has to work more in order to get a starting gig.

“Ewers was never promised a job at Ohio state and neither was Arch. Everything is a battle, you don’t get stuff handed to you. You have to earn it,” said X user @Sullllyyyyyyyy.

In any case, Texas got the win over Rice, 37-10, with Ewers passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-30 completions. Murphy went 3 of 5 for 40 passing yards.

If Manning can't get the nod to play against Rice, he appears unlikely to see action as well in Texas' next game which will be a date in Tuscaloosa against Nick Saban and the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide.