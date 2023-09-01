College football is in the air as the Rice Owls visit the Texas Longhorns for some hot Week 1 action. We are here to share our college football odds series, make a Rice-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It's time for college football! This is the time of year many universities have hope for a better season. Now, it's time to see how Rice and Texas will do as the teams battle it out in the opening weekend.

Rice went 5-8 last season, including 3-5 in the ACC. Now, they are hoping to improve on that mark. Rice was 5-4 before losing their final four games. Thus, there is potential for this team to succeed. Mike Blomgreen enters his sixth season at Rice. Unfortunately, he has not built a winning program yet. They went to a bowl game last season and would love to do it again.

Texas is looking to improve on a season where they finished third in the Big 12 Conference. But the Longhorns lost star running back Bijan Robinson in the offseason as the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the eighth pick in the NFL Draft. Therefore, someone has to take the reigns. Roschon Johnson is also gone, as the Chicago Bears drafted him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Thus, it is now time to see what Jonathan Brooks can do. Brooks rushed 30 times for 197 yards with five touchdowns on a 6.6 yards per carry rate. Additionally, Xavier Worthy returns to slot in as the top receiver in Texas after he caught 60 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns. Jordan Whittington also returns after posting 50 receptions for 652 yards and one score. Meanwhile, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had 54 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas leads the all-time series 74-21-1. Significantly, the Longhorns have won 15 games in a row in this series. Rice has not won a game in this series since October 16, 1994. Moreover, Texas has won 11 straight games by at least 14 points, with the win on September 18, 1999, being the last competitive contest.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rice-Texas Odds

Rice: +35.5 (-115)

Texas: -35.5 (-105)

Over: 58.5 (-105)

Under: 58.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rice vs. Texas

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: None

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:31 PM ET/12:31 PM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread

Rice has some young playmakers. Significantly, they were 4-0 last season when they posted over 430 yards on offense. But they were 1-8 when they could not. Ultimately, getting yards will be the difference in this contest.

J.T. Daniels will make the start for the Owls. Significantly, he was a top prospect in 2018. But it has not turned out that way. Regardless, he has plenty of experience. Daniels has faced Texas twice. First, he went 30 for 48 with 322 yards and an interception with USC in a 37-14 loss to Texas in 2018. He later joined WVU and went 29 for 48 with 253 yards and a touchdown in another loss to Texas. Thus, it will be his third game facing the Longhorns as he looks for better results.

Linebacker Myron Morrison returns and should play a role in this defense. Meanwhile, linebacker Chris Conti led the Owls with 26 tackles last season and looks to more. Linebacker Josh Pearcy is the best pass rusher on the Owls and will look to break on through to the other side of the line.

Rice will cover the spread if their offense can get hot and go over 420 yards. Then, the defense must stop a powerful offense.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Texas has a lot of weapons. However, all eyes will be on quarterback Quinn Ewers, who had 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 2,177 yards last season. Can he take that next step? Brooks is the new running back in town. Therefore, the Longhorns look to see what they have in him as he takes over for Robinson and Johnson. Worthy and Whittington are an explosive duo. Likewise, Sanders is a dynamic threat at tight end.

The defense will hope to get a stronger pass rush. Therefore, Texas hopes Barryn Sorrell can be that guy to lead the team on the defensive side. Sorrell had 5.5 sacks in 2022. Now, the third-year player hopes to shine. Linebacker Jaylan Ford led the team in solo tackles and interceptions. Now, he hopes to pick up where he left off and take down the Owls.

Texas will cover the spread if their explosive offense can shine. Then, they need elite play from the defense.

Final Rice-Texas Prediction & Pick

The spread is huge. Regardless, Texas has the weapons to destroy a team like Rice. Texas won 58-0 last time, and 48-13 in the previous game. It is possible for Texas to do it again.

Final Rice-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas: -35.5 (-105)