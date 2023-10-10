Arch Manning is patiently waiting his turn to be the starting quarterback for Texas football, but even without stepping on the field for the Longhorns, he is still one of the most recognized college athletes in the country. Manning was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and had attention from every major college football program in the nation. He is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and because of that, the attention he has received has reached new heights. His NIL valuation is off the charts, especially for someone that isn't a starter, and he recently had an exclusive Panini card sell for $102,500. What he is doing with the proceeds tells a lot about his character off the field.

100% of the proceeds from Arch Manning's $102,500 Panini card are going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, according to a tweet from On3. There aren't a lot of college athletes that would be willing to give such a large amount of money, and that shows what type of person Arch Manning is.

Texas football currently has Quinn Ewers as their starting quarterback, so Manning hasn't had the chance to showcase his abilities for the Longhorns quite yet, but his time will come. He is certainly making a lot of noise off the field while he waits for his time to shine.

With his talent and name, he is likely to continue to reach new heights through the NIL world, and it will be interesting to see what kind of gestures he will make in the future that are similar to the one that he made this week.