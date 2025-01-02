“Yes, I would hope so because I don’t think he’s a guy that is going to go in the first two rounds of the draft,” Simms said. “I think he has the potential to be that kind of guy, but I think he’s going to have to show people maybe another year of high-quality football play and all that. But no, I expect the Arch Manning era to start after this season is over.

“In my heart of hearts, I have no inside info, but I think that Quinn Ewers will be playing somewhere else. He is an NFL Quarterback. He needs to throw the ball with more authority. There are too many of these lay the ball up there instead of driving the ball through the target, which he can do. Of course, he can work on his athleticism a little bit too. But yeah, I think it’s going to be somewhere else.”

Could Quinn Ewers remain with Texas football?

The Longhorns have Arch Manning sitting behind Ewers when the time comes. After all, Ewers missed some time this season, which garnered a handful of Manning starts. He had four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the two starts. While the numbers aren't too impressive, for starting unexpectedly, he did an impressive job.

Plus, since Ewers came back from injury, there's been some hesitancy. Some of his routine throws haven't had the same zip they normally do. It's not been the same since September. Then, Mel Kiper Jr. had Ewers as his QB1 entering the season. Now, it's unlikely that he even declared for the draft.

If he transfers, there are plenty of teams who would want him. After all, he has been getting offered close to $7 million to go to specific schools. A name that comes to mind is North Carolina. With Bill Belichick leading the program and a ton of NIL money, they could make a serious splash. Plus, there hasn't been an All-American player who has been paid heavily yet.

Ewers could be the first in that regard. Furthermore, the Texas football quarterback can increase his draft stock for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the influx of quarterbacks this year, Ewers can stand out in a slightly smaller class.