Could Quinn Ewers remain with Texas football?
The Longhorns have Arch Manning sitting behind Ewers when the time comes. After all, Ewers missed some time this season, which garnered a handful of Manning starts. He had four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the two starts. While the numbers aren't too impressive, for starting unexpectedly, he did an impressive job.
Plus, since Ewers came back from injury, there's been some hesitancy. Some of his routine throws haven't had the same zip they normally do. It's not been the same since September. Then, Mel Kiper Jr. had Ewers as his QB1 entering the season. Now, it's unlikely that he even declared for the draft.
If he transfers, there are plenty of teams who would want him. After all, he has been getting offered close to $7 million to go to specific schools. A name that comes to mind is North Carolina. With Bill Belichick leading the program and a ton of NIL money, they could make a serious splash. Plus, there hasn't been an All-American player who has been paid heavily yet.
Ewers could be the first in that regard. Furthermore, the Texas football quarterback can increase his draft stock for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the influx of quarterbacks this year, Ewers can stand out in a slightly smaller class.