In less than one week, college football fans everywhere will be able to play the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game. Thanks to NIL, the game was able to make a comeback and it is being released for the first time in over a decade, and fans will be able to play with their favorite players. One of the most prominent players in college football right now is Texas football quarterback Arch Manning. Manning originally decided not to opt-in to the game, but the Longhorns backup ended up changing his mind.

Arch Manning announced on Tuesday that he actually will be in the new EA Sports NCAA 25 football game. He went back on his original decision, and people will now be able to play with the Texas football QB. Manning has not yet earned the starting role for the Longhorns, but he is still one of the biggest names in the sport. Having him in the game is huge for the video game's brand, and EA Sports put in a lot of work to get Manning in.

“NIL Whispers: EA Sports paid Texas QB Arch Manning between $50-60K to promote College Football 25, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a tweet. “The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class will also receive $600 and a copy of the game for opting in.”

$50-60k is a lot more than most players got for opting in to the game. The standard deal for players that opted in is $600 and a copy of the game. However, Manning earned a lot more on top of that for promoting the video game. He brought in his uncle, Eli Manning, to help him make a video announcing that he was going to be in the game. That video has gotten a lot of traction, and Arch Manning got a good amount of money from EA Sports for it.

When will Arch Manning start for Texas football?

Arch Manning is one of the most unique players that college football has ever seen. He was the top overall recruit in his class, and because he is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, he is a massive name in the sport. However, Manning has barely seen the field for the Longhorns. He has been the backup QB for the Texas football team since the start of his college career, and that is expected to be the case once again this year. It is rare to see a backup receive this much attention.

So, when will we see Manning actually become the starting QB for Texas? It probably won't be until next year. Ewers is an exceptional talent as well and he was also rated extremely high as a recruit. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title last year and the College Football Playoff, and he is expected to be one of the best QBs in college football this season.

Arch Manning's time will come at Texas, but he will likely have to wait another season. Once he does earn the starting role, likely next year, he will probably only spend one season with the Longhorns before heading to the NFL. Manning has a ton of talent and he is expected to be a generational player once his time comes as the starting QB.