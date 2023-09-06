Steve Sarkisian and Texas football opened their season up with a 37-10 rout against in-state rival Rice. ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit, for one, wasn't all that impressed with the victory.

It's not that Herbstreit is down on #11 Texas after the Longhorns handled their business in the season opener. Rather, he knows that with #3 Alabama looming as week 2's opponent, Sarkisian was not going to put much on tape for Bama coach Nick Saban to prepare for.

“I don’t personally take a lot away from the Rice game.” Herbstreit told reporters on a Zoom call via On3.com's Joe Cook. “I think when you have, in week 2, a behemoth, I don’t think you can really do a whole lot with all due respect to Rice.”

“I think it’s really more about getting some people out there, the depth, rotating guys around, getting a lot of people to have a chance to go out and show what they can do.”

Despite holding back ahead of their trip to Tuscaloosa this Saturday, Texas cruised to an easy win over Rice. The Longhorns did fall down by a field goal early. However, they didn't surrender another point until the game was already well in hand.

Still, some things that Herbstreit saw from Steve Sarkisian's squad did worry him. “Now, the line of scrimmage is a reality. They’ve got to protect better, especially on third down.” Quarterback Quinn Ewers was sacked twice in the game's first half, and the Texas offensive line struggled at times.

Herbstreit also knows how big a part the crowd can play in such a hotly anticipated matchup.

“They (Texas football) don’t have the luxury of being in Austin this time around with the crowd behind them. Alabama, when their fans feel threatened, that is a really good atmosphere and very challenging on the quarterback and offensive line…When they feel there’s a big game, they can be a difference in the game.”

We'll see on Saturday if Sarkisian's bag of tricks is deep enough to pull off the upset on the road.