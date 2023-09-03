The Texas football program is hoping for big things from former Ohio State Buckeye and elite recruit Quinn Ewers. In the Texas football team's first game against Rice, the young gunslinger went 19-for-30 for 260 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't enough for NFL star and former Longhorns defensive back Quandre Diggs.

The opener was marked by a successful result, but many fans are shocked that Arch Manning did not play. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian revealed his thoughts on when the promising young QB's place on the depth chart will be revealed.

Diggs had a tweet during the game that surrpised college football fans everywhere. With superstar wide receiver Xavier Worthy running roughshod over the Owls' secondary, Diggs called for more accuracy and better play from the controversial young quarterback Ewers.

If things continue down this path, a quarterback controversy could begin brewing in the coming days and weeks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“(Worthy) should have 200 yards receiving already if the damn ball was thrown accurate,” a frustrated Diggs tweeted.

Ewers defended his performance after the game. While he didn't play perfect, he did enough to lead Texas football to a lopsided victory over a team that everyone and their mother expected them to beat.

“I mean, yeah, I obviously can't complete a ball when it's thrown out of bounds. So that's got to be fixed,” Ewers said. “I'm not mad at the throws. I think I gave my receivers chances to go up and get the ball which, that's what has been my focus this past offseason instead of trying to be so perfect, and end up overthrowing those guys. I think it's it's good that I'm just giving those guys a chance.”