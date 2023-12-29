Can Texas football finally say their "back" by beating Washington in the Sugar Bowl?

We still don't know the answer to the long-awaited question, but one thing is for certain, and that is that No. 3 Texas football is in the Sugar Bowl facing Washington in a College Football Playoff semi-final matchup.

So, that means that Texas is getting there. But back? That's still to be determined. Of course, does a national championship finally answer that question, or just getting there fill in the blank? We all know what Longhorns football fans and head coach Steve Sarkisian and team want. Winning a national title for the first time since 2005 would make the ultimate declarative statement. But it still can't go unsaid how impressive this year's Texas team was.

Texas (12-1), on their way out of the Big 12, captured their first conference championship title since 2009 after defeating Oklahoma State in a 49-21 routing. The one lone blemish was their loss in the Red River Rivalry game to Oklahoma. So, by season's end, it won't be a perfect season, but it could be the best and biggest season in program history in almost two decades.

In their way will be the No. 2 Huskies (13-0) who are likewise conference champions, although in a much shorter timeframe from their last (2018). And also similar to the Longhorns, they're on their way out of the current conference in the Pac-12 that has completely folded, and will head to the Big Ten.

Will Texas find themselves in their first College Football Playoff national championship, or will their destination take a backseat yet again? Let's get into some Texas football Sugar Bowl bold predictions.

Quinn Ewers gets into a shootout with Michael Penix Jr.

For those that aren't a fan of either team and just wanting a good game, watching Quinn Ewers and Michael Penix Jr. battle it out has to be the best case scenario. When this matchup was made, this had to be the hope for most any fan, as in the opposite CFP game it is likely to be much lower-scoring.

In a weird way, though, Ewers has a lot to prove. In his time with the Longhorns, injuries have played a major part in his tenure, which has then affected his production. However, Ewers in two of the more important games of the season against Alabama in Week 2 and in the Big 12 title game, he was spectacular. He'll need to be that against Washington football when they face off in New Orleans. This needs to be the game where it shows why Sarkisian and staff sought him in the transfer portal.

Texas football's defensive line causes fits for Washington football's offensive line

This is the matchup that most have circled in this game, as it could be the determining factor of the whole game. Texas comes in with one of the biggest defensive fronts in the country with guys like T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. But they'll be facing a Joe Moore award-winning offensive line group in the Sugar Bowl.

Penix has only been sacked 10 times all season, being sacked no more than two times in any game. The Longhorns are averaging almost 2.5 per game. Texas may not be able to get to Penix more than twice, but they should cause enough disruption to throw him off his game a bit, possibly causing him to make some errant throws.

Texas football rushes for over 200 yards

The strength of any Sarkisian team is the running game. The Longhorns lost Jonathon Brooks a few weeks back and have had to rely on a multitude of other backs in his replacement. Still, Texas was able to post games in which they ran for 128, 302, and 198 in Brooks' absence. The Washington defense has been porous at times this season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Texas run game be strong.

Texas wins the Sugar Bowl to move onto the CFP national championship

Washington football is going to give Texas all they can handle in this game. Kalen DeBoer is a heck of a coach who has put his Huskies team in great situations. He'll likely have plenty of tricks up his sleeves for this game, which will give the Longhorns fits. But in the end, Texas will come out of New Orleans and on their way to Houston, possibly in a rematch from earlier in the season with Alabama.