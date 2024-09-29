The Alabama Crimson Tide is the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after beating Georgia 41-34. Bama is also the new betting favorite to win the CFP. The former No. 1 team, the Texas Longhorns, moved down to the second spot after their 35-13 win against Mississippi State. Georgia football went from No. 2 to No. 5. Ohio State and Tennessee occupy the Nos. 3 and 4 rankings.

Arch Manning completed 26 of 31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas football combined for 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. In speaking of his performance, Manning highlighted what felt different in his win over the Bulldogs, via Perla Paredes of the Daily Texan.

“I think last week I didn’t have as much fun as I wanted to, I think I had a little more fun today, even though I was a little rocky,” Manning told reporters.

Despite outscoring the Crimson Tide 27 to 11 in the second half, the Bulldogs could not secure the comeback win. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead before Georgia finally got on the board halfway through the second quarter when Trevor Etienne ran a touchdown in from seven yards out.

Georgia football pulled ahead 34-33 with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter when Dillon Bell scored on a 67-yard pass play from Carson Beck. But the Crimson Tide responded immediately on the first play of their drive when Ryan Williams scored on an incredible 75-yard pass play from Jalen Milroe that will go down as one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 college football season.

Expand Tweet

And Williams is only 17 years old.

Texas football's difficult schedule could see them return to No. 1

The Longhorns have no game scheduled in Week 6. After the bye, Texas football has back-to-back games against ranked opponents: No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia. Assuming Quinn Ewers is healthy, he should get the start for Texas football's rivalry game against the Sooners. This will be the 120th Red River Shootout, and the Longhorns hold the all-time lead in the series, 63-51-5. The Sooners won last year and have won five of the last six.

Texas started the 2023 season 5-0 before losing to Oklahoma last year. The Longhorns finished the year 12-2, their other loss coming in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Washington Huskies.