Texas football’s wild $280,000 weekend with Arch Manning draws hilarious take from Mississippi State HC

Texas football stunned the sports world when it was reported that the university dropped $280,000 on top recruit Arch Manning- and others- during his first official visit to Austin. Of course, some, like Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, were skeptical. During an appearance on his weekly radio show, Leach made this hilarious comment on Texas football’s spending spree, per Brett McMurphy of The Athletic.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said on his weekly radio show, he's skeptical Texas spent $280,000 on a recruiting visit for Arch Manning & 8 other recruits. “I would love to just have a quick 1-hour course on how you spend $280,000 in 48 hours" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022

Per McMurphy, Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach said, “I would love to just have a quick 1-hour course on how you spend $280,000 in 48 hours.” Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian would be happy to show you, Mike!

In all seriousness, Leach is more than a little bit skeptical of the Longhorns’ reported spending when it comes to Arch Manning and their other top recruits.

And while $280,000 seems like a stretch, it also doesn’t when you consider the talent of Manning, and the fact that college football is becoming more and more money-oriented. (See NIL deals, TV deals, etc.)

Leach isn’t wrong for being skeptical. That kind of spending hasn’t ever been seen in college football.

But that is the way things are trending in the sport. And Texas football might just be getting ahead of the curve.

One thing is for sure. If Arch Manning turns out to be as good as advertised– and Texas football truly did drop more than a quarter of a million dollars in one weekend for his- and others’- official visit, then the Longhorns would gladly do that again with other recruits.