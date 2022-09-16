The insane, 6-figure amount spent by Texas football during Arch Manning, other recruits’ official visit

The Texas football program successfully landed one of the most hyped recruits in recent memory, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL Super Bowl champion signal-callers Peyton and Eli. Much was made of Manning’s decision to join the Longhorns, but there weren’t many details revealing how the university was able to hook the star quarterback to Austin. Until now.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has the details on Manning’s first official visit to Texas, including the insane six-figure amount the university dropped for the star quarterback and their other top recruits that weekend in June of 2022.

“According to receipts and expense invoices obtained by The Athletic via open records requests, Texas spent nearly $280,000 for the mid-June weekend.”

Per Feldman, the Texas football program shelled out $280,000 for the mid-June weekend, which was the first official 2022 visit for Arch Manning and many of the other university’s top recruits.

Of course, Manning and his family had made three unofficial visits before then. But those trips to Austin likely paled in comparison to this one, which was the height of luxury for the prized recruit.

Manning and other recruits got to stay at the Four Seasons Austin, a five-star hotel that the late Queen Elizabeth stayed at when she visited the city in 1991.

Texas football spent $21,000 on travel expenses for recruits and another $17,000 to satisfy their appetites with a massive buffet of various foods.

Manning, his fellow recruits and their families then got wined and dined by the university, treated to a cruise and then had breakfast with head coach Steve Sarkisian on the final day.

Clearly, Texas football spared no expense when it came to Arch Manning and their other top recruits.