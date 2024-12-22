Matthew McConaughey can't hold his excitement over the Texas Longhorns' 38-24 win over Clemson. On Saturday, Dec. 21, McConaughey took to the field to lead in a celebratory chant. As the Oscar-winning actor was holding the mic, he called for one side of the crowded field to yell “Texas” and the other side “Longhorns.”

McConaughey's reaction follows Texas football's devastating 19-22 loss to Georgia earlier this month. However, despite the loss, the actor posted a supportive message to Texas football fans amid the setback.

“Hurts today. mission continues. see you in two weeks. #hookem,” McConaughey posted on X.

Fans responded to McConaughey's post offering suggestions on what Texas football should be working on in the meantime and how they could have improved the game.

“Hurts even worse knowing there's a backup QB (A QB who has wheels and can run the ball) going unused on the sidelines,” a fan wrote underneath the actor's post. “A running game would have been helpful today. 31 yards rushing with that offensive line is a disaster, and Sark knows it.”

Another fan was in agreement with the suggestion above writing, “Yep, our offensive line should be able to get more push. We always say we can look at the silver lining but d*mn, when you should be dominant, d*mmit be dominant.”

A Georgia fan weighed in showing good sportsmanship as he complimented Texas football's game despite the loss.

“Hell of a game though. Two great heavyweights battling,” they wrote. “Best of luck going forward but as always…GO DAWGS!”

Despite the loss that Texas football suffered two weeks ago, The Dallas Buyers Club actor is still high off of Saturday's win and is already geared up for the Longhorns' next game.

“Nurnt orange pride lit up DKR tonight – next stop: atlanta. new year’s day, same mission. finish what we started,” McConaughey wrote on X.

Texas will play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta for the CFP quarterfinal on January 1, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. CT against Arizona State.