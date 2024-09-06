Family ties run deep for Texas football quarterback Arch Manning. The 19-year-old is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning and has the unique advantage of unlimited access to the two Super Bowl MVPs for advice.

Peyton described the dynamic within the family, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“It's obviously Arch and his dad Cooper. It's not some kind of team, by any means. Eli and I are his uncles, we talk to him when he reaches out to us and try to answer questions,” he explained. “I think sometimes he regrets it. You know, he might ask me a question about a two-minute drill, and I leave him three 12-minute voice memos later about the two-minute drill, so I'm sure he's like ‘I wish I wouldn't have asked my uncle that question.'”

Peyton, of course, is known for his enthusiastic football rants, as seen on the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 during NFL Monday Night Football.

Arch currently backs up 2023 second-team All-Big 12 honoree Quinn Ewers. The freshman got his feet wet in Week 1 against Colorado State after Ewers and the first team jumped out to a big lead, completing five-of-six passes for 95 yards with a touchdown, as well as a rushing score.

Peyton, though, is proud of Arch for not just his on-field skills, but his attitude and mentality.

Arch Manning is playing the long game with Texas football

While Arch could have started for a lesser program, the five-star recruit wanted to develop his skills with a top-of-the-line coaching staff and roster supporting him.

“But I'm proud of Arch, I'm proud of him…Most kids wouldn't have stayed in that situation,” Peyton said. “He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college there, he wanted to play for [head coach Steve] Sark[isian]. Those are the right reasons you should choose a college.”

Sarkisian has a long track record of success, most recently leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinal in 2023. Therefore, it's easy to see why Arch gave up freshman-year playing time, as Texas could allow him to play on the biggest stage one day.

“I'm glad he's staying there, and he and Quinn have a good relationship. I think Quinn's gonna have a great year,” Peyton continued. “But yeah, it was fun to see him get in there…My dad's [Archie Manning's] speed and athletic ability kind of skipped a generation. It went to him, it did not go to me and Eli. So he can run, he can move, and the celebration on the sideline, I have no clue when it comes to that. But I'm happy for him, like I said, pulling hard this year. Cooper's coming to Ann Arbor this weekend, and it should be a great ballgame.”

Although Arch may lack in playing time for now, he's not lacking in funds. The New Orleans native is ranked as the No. 3 NIL athlete nationwide, and No. 2 in college football, via On3.

At this point, it's clear that Arch's tenure in the Lone Star State will benefit him in more ways than one.