Texas football came into the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12, and when the Longhorns took down Alabama in week two, that hype got even louder. However, Texas had a difficult test against Oklahoma a couple weeks ago, and it was the Sooners coming out on top. Now, the Longhorns have to win out to have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. They returned to action on Saturday against Houston football, and the Cougars put up quite the fight. Texas ended up escaping with a 31-24 win, but it wasn't easy, and quarterback Quinn Ewers missed the end of the game after suffering an injury.

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy finished the game for Texas football after Quinn Ewers hurt his shoulder in the third quarter of the contest. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, but Steve Sarkisian is hopeful that Ewers will be good to go next week.

“I'm hopeful Quinn will continue to be able to go,” Sarkisian added. “We'll know more tomorrow. But we've got two quarterbacks behind him (Murphy and Arch Manning) who are capable.”

Ewers played well on Saturday before his injury as he was 23-29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Maalik Murphy came in and went 1/2 f0r seven yards.

If Ewers is hurt and can't play, there is a chance that we see Arch Manning play, but it's pretty telling that he didn't play in the game on Saturday after Ewers went out. It seems like Murphy would likely be the guy if Ewers is out, but Texas football fans will certainly be hoping that Quinn Ewers will be good enough to go next week against BYU.

With the win, the Longhorns improved to 6-1 on the season, and they are one step closer to winning out and getting a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.