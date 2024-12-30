Texas football just received huge injury updates ahead of their Peach Bowl clash against Arizona State. The Longhorns head into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with momentum after their dominant first-round win against Clemson. And fortunately, head coach Steve Sarkisian will be getting a key contributor to the offense back on New Year's Day.

According to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel, wide receiver Isaiah Bond will play on Wednesday. The junior was unavailable against Clemson game due to an ankle injury he suffered in the SEC title game. Thamel also confirmed that Texas right tackle Cameron Williams will likely be a game-time decision for the Peach Bowl. The junior offensive lineman is dealing with a right knee sprain he suffered against Clemson.

Texas' offense will give Arizona State problems if it takes care of the ball

Getting Isaiah Bond back is terrific news for Steve Sarkisian's team heading into the Peach Bowl. The Buford, Georgia native has caught 33 passes for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Bond is one of the fastest players in the country and is already eyeing Xavier Worthy's NFL Draft Combine record in the 40-yard-dash this offseason. His presence will stretch an Arizona State secondary that has had a middling season.

The Sun Devils' secondary is only eighth in the Big 12 in passing yards given up per game. However, head coach Kenny Dillingham's team is good at turning teams over, which Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers needs to be aware of. The Longhorns' leader under center has sometimes struggled with interceptions, throwing for a career-high ten in 2024. The more possessions Ewers gives to players like star Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, the more likely Texas' defense could get tired.

Cameron Williams has been a key starter on the Longhorns' offensive line in 2024. His presence has helped a Texas rushing attack that has begun to gain footing over the past few games. Aside from the SEC Championship loss to Georgia, the Longhorns have rushed for well over 200 yards in three out of their last four games. That trend can continue on Wednesday, but not having Williams will make it more difficult.

Overall, the 2025 Peach Bowl is set up for Texas to make a national championship-level statement to the college football world. Steve Sarkisian's defense has the personnel to contain Arizona State's physical rushing attack and dynamic, young quarterback. In addition, the Texas offense is built to put up many points against a flawed Sun Devils' defense. Still, this game could be a nail-biter if the Longhorns struggle with turnovers. The Big 12 Championship game showed that Kenny Dillingham's team can't be underestimated.