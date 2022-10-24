Steve Sarkisian breaks silence after not singing Texas football’s fight song following Oklahoma State loss

There was some controversy involving Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian following his team’s 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State this past Saturday. Instead of staying on the field to sing ‘The Eyes of Texas’, the Longhorns’ school spirit song that has been a part of postgame tradition for decades, Sarkisian headed to the locker room, to the chagrin of many.

On Monday, Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about the incident, apologizing for his actions, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

“I owe an apology to Longhorn Nation,” Sarkisian said as he opened his weekly news conference. “I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ when the game was done. That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room.

“Obviously upset by the way the game ended and literally walked off the field. So I apologize to everybody for that, that’ll never happen again.”

Steve Sarkisian said that “he owes an apology to Longhorn Nation.” The Texas football coach made sure that people knew it was “not anything intentional” and that his players didn’t have anything to do with it.

It’s not the first time that the Texas football school spirit song has found headlines. Back in 2020, some Texas football players declined to sing the song because of its racial history.

When Steve Sarkisian was hired, he promised that his squad would be partaking in the tradition. It’s likely that broken promise that had Longhorn Nation displeased with the head coach.

However, Sarkisian seems to have made things right with this apology and can move on from the issue.