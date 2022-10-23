Loss to Oklahoma State painfully reminds Longhorns of atrocious Steve Sarkisian trend

After building a 14-point lead in the first half, it appeared that Texas was poised to earn a key road win over Oklahoma State for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

But as it has happened so often in the Sarkisian era, the Longhorns saw that advantage disappear. Texas dropped a 41-34 decision to the Cowboys.

The Longhorns have lost 10 of 20 games in the Sarkisian era, and they have been particularly vulnerable in the second half. They have lost leads in the final half of seven of those games, including all three of their 2022 losses.

Texas saw its record fall to 5-3 with the loss, while Oklahoma State has improved to 6-1.

The Cowboys broke a 34-34 tie with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Spencer Sanders hit wide receiver Bryson Green on a 41-yard catch and run for the go-ahead score. Green caught the pass between defenders who failed to bring him down, and he raced into the end zone.

The Longhorns attempted to fight back for the tying touchdown, but they saw their hopes dashed. Quinn Ewers’ late pass was intercepted deep in Oklahoma State territory by Kendal Daniels with 8 seconds remaining. The Cowboys ended the game with a kneel down by Sanders, tagging Steve Sarkisian with another defeat.

Ewers fought valiantly in defeat, but he was eventually worn down by the Oklahoma State defense. He completed 19 of 49 passes for 319 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Sanders completed 34 of 57 passes for 391 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Green had 5 receptions for 133 yards and the decisive touchdown, offsetting Texas running back Bijan Robinson’s 140-yard effort.