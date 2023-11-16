The Michigan sign-stealing investigation is a huge story in sports, and Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is sick of it.

The Texas football team has been a big story in college football this year as they are having one of their best seasons in recent memory. The Longhorns also picked up a massive win at the beginning of the season at Alabama, and it was Nick Saban's worse home loss with the Crimson Tide. Texas is currently 9-1 and fighting for College Football Playoff position. While the CFP hunt is a prominent discussion point of the game right now, it isn't the biggest. The biggest story in college football is regarding what happened with the Michigan football program.

Michigan is currently being investigated by the NCAA for illegal sign-stealing, and it's the talk of college football right now. It is obviously a huge story, but Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks that there are other things that people should be focusing on.

“It should be at the forefront because I think what was going on was wrong,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to a tweet from Leah Vann. “But at the end of the day, that shouldn't be at the forefront… there's too many great stories, too many great players around the country that are playing good football…let's just fix that problem. It's not that hard.”

Sarkisian clearly seems fed up with the whole situation, and he noted that he spent time changing his signs instead of being able to coach his Texas football team.

“Everybody write an article on why doesn't college football have coach-to-player communication? so I don't have to deal with sign-stealing… and I spent half my week, changing signals and signs rather than coaching the game of football,” Sarkisian continued. “So yes, please write an article.”

Helmet technology has been a big discussion point because of the investigation, but Sarkisian doesn't want to hear about it anymore. Him and his Texas Longhorns are preparing for a big road test against Iowa State this weekend.