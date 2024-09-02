One of the marquee games on the week two college football slate will happen in Ann Arbor when Texas takes on Michigan in an SEC-Big Ten showdown. The two teams will be feeling quite different coming off of their week one performances after Michigan struggled with Fresno State and Texas blitzed Colorado State in a dominant shutout.

Regardless, Saturday's showdown is likely to be a top 10 clash with major implications for the expanded College Football Playoff. Teams in the 12-team playoff have a larger margin for error to make the field, but seeding is valuable in determining first-round byes and home-field advantage.

Despite the high stakes on Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't think it's a make or break game.

Despite the casual approach, the tradition of two iconic programs isn't lost on Sarkisian. Texas and Michigan have only met once on the gridiron, all the way back in the 2005 Rose Bowl, which was won 38-37 by the Longhorns. Even though the matchup is scarce, Sarkisian is excited for the clash of titans.

“Every time I see these two uniforms on the field together, it just looks right, like Texas and Michigan on the field, the helmets, the whole thing looks like college football to me,” Sarkisian said.

Why Texas football has the edge over Michigan in gargantuan battle

The week two battle between Texas and Michigan could be one of the non-conference games that defines this college football season. Both teams have a chance to make a statement in non-conference play before entering their respective SEC and Big Ten gauntlets, and a win in this matchup could leave a long-lasting impression on the CFP selection committee.

The game is at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but Texas should still have the edge in this matchup. Both teams are elite in the trenches, but the difference in quarterback play tilts the contest in the Longhorns' favor.

Michigan lost JJ McCarthy to the NFL after their National Championship last season, and new starter Davis Warren had a rough performance in his debut. Warren finished the win against Fresno State just 15-for-25 with 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He struggled to push the ball down the field, and the Michigan offense wasn't very explosive as a result.

On the Texas side, Quinn Ewers was spinning it all over the yard in week one, throwing three touchdowns in a very efficient performance that saw him watch the majority of the fourth quarter from the sidelines with a big lead. Ewers has the better part of two seasons of experience at Texas now and has gained plenty of big game experience to go with his wealth of talent. Combine that with the play calling genius of Steve Sarkisian, and you have the mismatch that will give Texas the upper hand on Saturday.