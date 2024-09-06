It did not take long for Xavier Worthy to make an impact in the NFL. In his first career pro game, the Kansas City Chiefs rookie showed off his dynamic speed and agility by scoring two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. Worthy's former Texas football teammate and current Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks was even shocked by the Chiefs rookie's first touchdown.

Nine minutes into last night's game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faked a handoff to Isiah Pacheco and instead flipped the ball to Worthy on a reverse. With a convoy of blockers leading the way, Worthy dashed through the Ravens' defense and into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown run, the first points of the season for Kansas City and the first NFL touch for Worthy.

Brooks, who was selected 46th overall by the Panthers, 18 picks after the Chiefs took Worthy, expressed his amazement at his former Longhorns teammate.

“my goodness X,” Brooks posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after Worthy's first touchdown.

Then in the fourth quarter, Worthy helped give the Chiefs some much-needed breathing room. On 2nd-and-10 with 10-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game, Mahomes found a wide-open Worthy streaking down the sidelines for a 35-yard touchdown pass, which turned out to be the game-winning score as the Chiefs hung on for a 27-20 victory.

Xavier Worthy, Andy Reid weigh in on Chiefs rookie's stunning NFL debut

Like Brooks, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was a man of few words when describing Worthy after the game.

“He can run,” Reid said of Worthy. “He's got good hands. Smart kid. He'll keep growing as we go. He's a competitive little guy.”

The ‘little guy' was all smiles following the win as he and Mahomes were interviewed on the field. And in the post-game press conference, Worthy said that while it was like he was in a dream, he did not overthink the game.

“I feel like nerves aren't really a thing for me,” Worthy said [h/t ESPN]. “I feel like I come in, and it's just like being a kid again, playing in the backyard.”

In total, Worthy had 2 receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his 21 yards and touchdown on his lone carry of the game.