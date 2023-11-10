Texas football is fighting to get into College Football Playoff position, and they have a tricky test this weekend against TCU.

The Texas football team has been fighting to return to top of the college football world for awhile now, and they are currently in the middle of one of their best seasons in a long time. The Longhorns got the season started with a bang as they went on the road to Alabama in week two and handed the Crimson Tide a double digit loss. If you don't watch a lot of college football, just know that Nick Saban doesn't lost at home very often, let alone lose by double digits at home. That was an extremely impressive win for Texas. The Longhorns did lose one game this season as they went down in heartbreaking fashion against Oklahoma in the Red River showdown, but all of their goals for the season are still very much in play.

Texas football has done a good job of responding to that loss against the Sooners, especially given the adversity they have faced since that game. The Longhorns have had three games since the defeat, and while they haven't come easy, Texas has won all three. In their first game after losing, the Longhorns won a close game against Houston, but star quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with a shoulder injury. He had to miss the next two games, and Texas managed to get two wins in his absence, although last week's against Kansas State came in overtime. Ewers will be back on Saturday against TCU football.

After going to the national championship game last season, this has been a very disappointing season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs started the season ranked #17 in the country, but they quickly dropped out of the polls after losing their opener against Colorado. This team was expected to take a step back after losing a ton of talent from last year's squad, but not many were expecting them to be 4-5 at this point in the season. If this team wants to get to a bowl game, they might have to knock off Texas this weekend. Here are three prediction's for Saturday's contest.

Quinn Ewers will throw for 300 yards

Quinn Ewers will be back for the Longhorns this weekend and he is eager to return to the playing field. His shoulder injury wasn't super serious, but it did keep him sidelined for two weeks. His return is key for Texas. Some people think that with this being his first game back, the Longhorns might lean more on their run game and they might not want to use Ewers a ton in the passing the game. While that could be true, don't be surprised if TCU puts up a good fight in this one, resulting in Ewers needing to step up. This is a road night game in November, and wins in those matchups never come easy. Ewers will need to have a big day, and he'll be ready.

Xavier Worthy will score a touchdown

If Ewers is going to have a big day, his star receivers are going to have big days as well. One of the best wide receivers in the country is Xavier Worthy, and him and Ewers often connect on big plays for the Longhorns. In a game like this that should be a dogfight, he will need to step up and make some of those big plays, and I think he is going to do exactly that. Expect a big performance from that duo.

Texas will win, but they won't cover

Texas is coming into this game favored by 12 points, but this one feels like it will be closer than that. The Longhorns are the much better team, but a night atmosphere on the road this late in the season is never easy. Texas football has also been playing in a lot of close games lately, and it feels like this could be another. The Horned Frogs are fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive and they have nothing to lose in this matchup. I expect the Longhorns to win the game, but TCU is going to keep it close and they will cover the spread.

Texas vs. TCU will kick off at 7:30 ET from Fort Worth, Texas, and the game will be airing on ABC.