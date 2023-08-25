Few college quarterbacks face more pressure ahead of the 2023 season than Texas football star Quinn Ewers. Arch Manning is already breathing down Quinn Ewers' neck to become the starting quarterback of the Texas football team. The Longhorns are being picked to compete for a national championship. Our Quinn Ewers bold predictions suggest that he will exceed expectations in 2023, and then some.

Two years after being recognized as the top recruit in college football, Ewers is ready to fulfill his potential. After transferring from Ohio State and playing a year under Steve Sarkisian for the Texas football team, the quarterback has been pegged as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. Sarkisian has indicated that he believes Ewers will show significant improvement during his second year with the Longhorns.

Let's take a look at four bold Quinn Ewers predictions for the 2023 Texas football season.

4. Texas QB Quinn Ewers will beat Alabama in Week 2

Texas came up just short against Alabama in their meeting last year, losing to the Crimson Tide 20-19. The Longhorns took a two-point lead with 89 seconds remaining, but a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left secured the victory for Alabama. Even though they'll be forced to play in Tuscaloosa this time, Ewers and the Texas football team can get a measure of payback.

Unlike last year's Texas-Alabama game, the Longhorns will have the best quarterback in the 2023 meeting. Bryce Young is in the NFL, leaving three players to compete for the Alabama starting quarterback job. Ewers might've led Texas to victory a year ago had he not been forced to leave the game prematurely with a shoulder injury. Ewers completed nine of 12 passes for 134 yards before getting hurt.

Alabama is an early seven-point favorite, so picking the Longhorns to win outright qualifies as a bold prediction for the Texas football team. A road win against Nick Saban's squad would signify that Ewers and Texas are a force to be reckoned with in the chase for a national title.

3. Quinn Ewers will finish ahead of USC QB Caleb Williams in the 2023 Heisman Trophy race

Even if Ewers doesn't win the award, finishing ahead of Caleb Williams in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting would be a major accomplishment. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Williams is the clear favorite to be recognized as the best player in college football for a second straight year. It isn't just the 4,537 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2022 that makes the USC quarterback the favorite. Williams is considered to be one of the best NFL prospects in recent memory.

Williams' projection for the NFL, however, won't help him repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. Voters might hold Williams to a higher standard since no quarterback has ever won back-to-back Heisman Trophies. If Williams and Ewers are having comparable seasons, the tie will probably go to the Texas football star. Lincoln Riley elevated the Trojans to a top-three offense in 2022. Ewers will get much of the credit if the Longhorns rank near the top of the nation in scoring.

Ewers is already getting Heisman buzz in the preseason. It will get even louder if Texas beats Alabama.

2. Quinn Ewers will have at least 3,700 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns

Ewers' stats weren't overly impressive last season. The Texas quarterback completed 58.1% of his passes for 2.177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Now that he has a year of experience, Ewers' stats could explode in 2023.

Last season, 11 quarterbacks threw for at least 3,700 yards. Only seven signal callers had 35 passing touchdowns or more. Ewers isn't much of a threat to run, so almost all of his production will come through the air. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are in the NFL after combining to rush for 2,134 yards on more than 6.0 yards per carry. Ewers' arm will be the best weapon in the Texas offense.

1. Quinn Ewers will take Texas to the College Football Playoffs

This is more of a Texas football prediction than a Ewers-specific projection, but the quarterback will have plenty of say in the Longhorns' quest to make the College Football Playoffs. Texas is the preseason pick to win the Big 12. Few teams have more talent than the Longhorns. Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State all lost their star quarterbacks to the NFL, potentially opening up a CFP spot. If Ewers stays healthy, Texas should be a legitimate national championship contender.

It's still more likely than not that Texas will fail to reach the playoffs. CFP expansion is a year away, so only four teams will earn a chance to compete for the title. Texas has never made the CFP. It's been 14 years since the Longhorns reached the national championship game.