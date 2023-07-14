Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will be in a quarterback battle for Texas football in 2023-24. The Longhorns are expected to win the Big 12 championship, but the decision they make between Ewers and Manning could decide how well they do.

It is expected Ewers, who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, will start. He explained a recent photo that included himself and Manning of Texas' quarterbacks in the weight room, looking shredded.

Via ESPN:

“We kind of got addicted to doing abs, hitting biceps and triceps and all that stuff,” Ewers said. “It was just fun. And, the more we did it, we saw more position groups stay in the locker room after, which it's cool to see that.”

Texas is regarded as one of the most historic programs in college football. It is in a popular location and is looking to compete on a national level, something it appears primed to do with either Ewers or Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, as signal-caller in 2023.

The Longhorns have arguably the best roster in college football, something former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer said in a podcast. They are projected to be the No. 11 team nationally in the preseason, according to a season preview from Athlon Sports.

“The Longhorns will be a favorite to win the Big 12 with so much returning experience,” the site wrote. “In the Horns' last season in the Big 12, (Texas football coach Steve) Sarkisian could springboard his program into the SEC by breaking through with Texas' first conference title since 2009.”

Things will not get any easier for Texas football when it moves to the SEC. The time to strike is now.