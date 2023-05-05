Urban Meyer led three teams to national championships in his 17 years as a college football head coach (two with Florida, one with Ohio State).

Meyer is regarded as one of the best coaches this century. He has stayed in the game as a commentator, offering takes that carry a great deal of credibility.

Thursday, Meyer joined On3’s Tim May to discuss the upcoming college football season and specifically praised the Texas Longhorns for their 2023 potential.

“Man for man, roster against roster, it’s hard to say Texas doesn’t have the best roster in college football,” Meyer said.

“Now, they’ve got to play. It’s been a while since Texas has been good or elite. But their quarterback (Quinn Ewers), I watched him live against Alabama before he got hurt. They could have won that game. We all know Quinn Ewers from when he was at Ohio State. I think Georgia, Ohio State and Texas are in pretty good shape.”

Texas has not met elite expectations for the program outside of a 10-win season in 2018. The Longhorns have tried to find their footing as a program after they lost the 2009 BCS National Championship Game and have a chance to do so this season.

The Longhorns, who are coached by Steve Sarkisian, welcomed a top-five recruiting class for the second straight offseason. The 2023 class is led by No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning, who is the nephew of legendary NFL signal-callers Peyton and Eli Manning.

Manning is expected to back up Ewers, who was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class. Ewers signed with Ohio State in 2021 and started last season for the Longhorns, throwing for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Texas also returns a great deal of contribution on offense outside of running back Bijan Robinson, who was selected with the No. 8 pick in this year’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Longhorns are the favorite to win the Big-12 conference by Athlon Sports.