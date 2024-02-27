The college football transfer portal continues to spin. On Tuesday, it was announced that James Madison transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud is heading to join the Texas State football program. The program made the announcement on X with a video featuring McCloud.
McCloud is a massive get for Texas State, as he had 3,657 passing yards, 276 rushing yards, & 43 total touchdowns in 2023 as James Madison had a tremendous season, one in which head coach Curt Cignetti ended up going to take the job at Indiana.
Former Texas State starter T.J. Finley left for Western Kentucky, and Malik Hornsby and C.J. Rogers also left the program. Texas State then added Jayden de Laura, but some past issues led to him leaving the school and ultimately deciding to turn pro.
It has been quite the whirlwind for the Texas State football program at the quarterback position, but landing McCloud is a massive addition, especially this late in the process. He was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and should be a huge upgrade in the position for the Bobcats in 2024.
So, McCloud stays in the Sun Belt and joins G.J. Kinne's team. They went 8-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play, finishing behind Troy in the West division. Now, Texas State football could be viewed as the favorite in the Sun Belt West with the addition of Jordan McCloud, and he immediately steps in as the Day 1 starter for the Bobcats.
After everything Texas State had to go through this offseason, they land a top-tier quarterback in the portal.