Former Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady, the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, has committed to Texas Tech, a significant shift in college softball. Canady’s move comes with a record-breaking NIL deal, reportedly worth seven figures annually, making it the largest for a college softball player. This historic deal was facilitated by Texas Tech boosters John and Tracy Sellers.

Canady, a standout right-hander from Topeka, Kansas, announced her decision to join the Red Raiders after entering the transfer portal on June 17. She brings impressive credentials, including a 0.67 ERA and 555 strikeouts in 365⅔ innings over her freshman and sophomore seasons at Stanford, where she led the Cardinal to consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances.

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joined Texas Tech in June after seven seasons at Louisiana, views Canady’s transfer as a cornerstone for building a competitive program.

“The time that we’re going to get to spend, that will help chemistry-wise,” Glasco said, as reported by Eli Lederman of ESPN. “We’ll get to practice and spend some time together, and we’ll have time to implement new stuff. That’s exciting because we see what we have out there and what we can do.”

NiJaree Canady’s recruitment closely watched

Canady’s recruitment was closely watched, with visits to Tennessee, Alabama, UCLA and Kansas. She ultimately chose Texas Tech, influenced by Glasco’s vision and the promise of substantial NIL opportunities. Her deal surpasses a six-figure offer from Stanford.

In her sophomore season, Canady led the nation with a 0.73 ERA and 337 strikeouts, posting a 24-7 record. Her stellar performance at Stanford earned her the 2024 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year title. Despite her success with the Cardinal, Canady is eager for her future with Texas Tech.

“I think we need to invest in women’s sports. We saw it with women’s basketball this year: You invest in women’s sports and women’s basketball just blew up on a national stage. I think the same thing has happened with softball,” she said/

The Red Raiders, who have only made six NCAA tournament appearances, look to Canady to elevate the program. Texas Tech ended the 2024 season with a 29-21 record under Craig Snider, who resigned. Glasco, known for his success with Louisiana, aims to lead Texas Tech to new heights.

With Canady as the ace, supported by other talented pitchers, including transfer Chloe Riassetto, Texas Tech is poised for a competitive season.

“My goal every year is to win the Women’s College World Series, so that’s my goal right now,” Canady stated. “I think there’s a good young core coming in and a lot of good players from Louisiana. They’re all studs and they looked really good. To be able to compete in the Big 12 … I think that will be fun.”