Oklahoma State is looking for their first conference win as they face Texas Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Texas Tech-Oklahoma State Last Game – Matchup History

Texas Tech comes into the game sitting at 6-4 on the year and 4-3 in conference play. After upsetting Iowa State, they would face Colorado last time out. They would fall 41-27 to Colorado. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State comes into the game sitting at 3-7. After opening the year 3-0, they have lost seven straight games. Last time out, Oklahoma State would fall to TCU 38-13.

Overall Series: This will be the 51st meeting between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State has 24 wins to lead the series, as Texas Tech has won 23 and there have been three ties. Oklahoma State has won three straight games over Texas Tech. Last year, they would win the game 41-31.

Here are the Texas Tech-Oklahoma State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Oklahoma State Odds

Texas Tech: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 67.5 (-110)

Under: 67.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Behren Morton has led the way for Texas Tech this year. He has completed 230 of 372 passes for 2,575 yards and 21 touchdowns this year. He has just six interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked 20 times this year. Morton has rushed in a touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Josh Kelly has led the way. He has 76 receptions on the year for 842 yards and five touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Caleb Douglas has 47 receptions this year for 610 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Coy Eakin has 32 receptions for 467 yards and six touchdowns. Finally, Jalin Conyers has just 18 receptions for 197 yards but has scored four times this year. In the running game. Tahj Brooks has led the way. He has run 235 times this year for 1,184 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Cameron Dickey is second in rushing, with just 151 yards and a score this year.

Texas Tech has struggled on defense this year. They are 114th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 111th in opponent yards per game. They are 64th against the run, but sit 130th against the pass this year. Jacob Rodriguez has led the way. He leads the team with 100 tackles while having four sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, C.J. Baskerville and Chapman Lewis both have three pass breakups and three interceptions this year.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alan Bowman has led the way at quarterback he has completed 203 of 335 passes this year for 2,416 yards. Bowman has 16 touchdown passes but also has 12 interceptions and seven sacks.

Bowman's top target this year has been De'Zhaun Stribling. Stribling has brought in 43 receptions on the year for 749 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Brennan Presley has 72 receptions this year for 670 yards and seven scores. Rashod Owens rounds out the top receivers this year. He has 26 receptions for 391 yards this year with three touchdowns. Still, the focus of the offense is Ollie Gordon. Gordon has run the ball 171 times this year for 714 yards. He is averaging just 4.2 yards per carry on the year but has scored ten times.

Oklahoma State is 113th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 133rd in opponent yards per game. They are 128th against the run while sitting 109th against the pass. Trey Rucker has led the way this year. He leads the team with 78 tackles while having two interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Kendal Daniels has three sacks on the year while breaking up seven passes. Meanwhile, Korie Black has seven pass breaks up and three interceptions this year. Finally, Cam Smith has six pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech has been solid on offense this year. They are 64th in the nation in rushing yards per game while sitting 23rd in passing yards per game. Oklahoma State is one of the worst defensive units in the nation and has struggled heavily against the run this year. Still, Texas Tech has seen the under cash in four of ten games this year. This has happened more often on the road and when the other teams struggled to score. Oklahoma State is going to struggle to score in this one. The under has hit in three of four games for Oklahoma State when the total is 62 or more points. It will hit again in this one.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Under 67.5 (-110)