Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is continuing to have some fun with an old ritual in Lubbock. Sanders is happy that the Texas Tech fans throwing tortillas on the field aren't launching harder objects at him.

“They've throw everything but my momma at me,” Sanders said to reporters after the game. Colorado defeated Texas Tech, 41-27.

Sanders said he prepared his Colorado football team for the ritual, which sees Red Raiders fans throwing tortillas on the field during the game. The preparations seemed to work, as the Buffaloes battled back from a 13-0 deficit to win the game.

Colorado football is now in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference, after the win. The Buffaloes have a 7-2 overall record, and a 5-1 conference mark.

Colorado football controls its destiny for a Big 12 title game appearance

Colorado is in its first season in the Big 12, but already has made some waves. Behind Coach Sanders, the Buffaloes have a chance to make the conference championship game. All Colorado football has to do is win out the rest of its schedule.

It won't be easy, as there are four teams right behind them in the standings. The 16-team Big 12 Conference has been quite unpredictable this year, as the favorite Utah is now next-to-last in the standings. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the conference before the 2024 campaign.

Colorado has two outstanding weapons though, that all of those other teams don't have. They are Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who have each put up spectacular numbers throughout the year. In the Texas Tech game, Shedeur finished with 291 passing yards and three touchdowns. Hunter caught one of those touchdowns. Shedeur also rushed for a touchdown to help the Buffaloes offense.

Texas Tech fans did throw a quite a lot onto the field during the contest. At one point, Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire even had to try and calm the crowd down.

“Stop throwing stuff on the field!” McGuire told the fans, per USA Today.

Following the game, McGuire said it wasn't just tortillas flying through the air.

“I got a vape brought over to me. I got a water bottle brought over to me. I got a beer bottle brought over to me,” McGuire added. “It’s great with tortillas and everything like that, but we got really lucky that we didn’t get a 15-yard penalty.”

Colorado next plays Utah on Saturday. The Buffaloes have games remaining after that with Kansas and Oklahoma State.