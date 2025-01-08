Tuesday night marks the debut of Tiger Woods' new virtual golf league, TGL or Tomorrow's Golf League, which will take place from January through March as the PGA Tour season starts to kick up. On Tuesday night, The Bay Golf Club and New York Golf Club are squaring off as the league's inaugural season gets underway.

Some of the game's biggest stars are in action in the virtual league, which is played indoors on a simulator but with a real green to chip and putt on. While Woods and Rory McIlroy aren't in action on Tuesday night, The Bay GC is led by Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark, and New York GC is spearheaded by Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.

So far, the league appears to be a roaring success despite so much criticism prior to the debut. Fans on social media are psyched about the early returns of TGL on Tuesday night.

“Shot clock rocks. Crowd is electric. Personality from the players is awesome. #TGL,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am loving the TGL right now. Seems like these guys are loving it and the technology is pretty amazing. Would love to play golf like this,” another fan wrote.

One fan urged people to stop putting the league down, saying “Man this TGL golf league is looking like fun. Everyone who was hating for no reason needs to stop.”

Another fan shouted out the two founders of the league, writing “Sold on the TGL golf league. Well done Rory and Tiger 👏.”

The TGL will take place roughly once a week, airing live on ESPN, with six teams of four playing in an intriguing format. The teams start by playing alternate shot between three players for nine holes and finish the match with a six-hole singles match (each player plays two holes). One player from each team sits out each match.

The Bay GC is off to a red-hot start against New York GC, with an early 6-1 lead after the triples session on the first night of the season. Despite the lopsided score, the fans are still loving the new format and all of the stars showing off their skills in primetime.