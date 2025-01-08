The TGL is a virtual golf league that debuted on ESPN on Tuesday night. PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy helped form the league and were on site for opening night. While their teams were not playing, both guys got in some practice before The Bay Golf Club took on New York Golf Club. Tiger Woods told a story about a challenge to hit the TGL camera, which he unsurprisingly nailed.

Tiger stepped up in front of the 60-foot screen and smoked the camera on the first try when challenged. His fans have known that swing is somewhere in there even after poor performances last season. Woods could not get through a whole tournament healthy because of the walking but his swing is still pure.

The TGL debuted on Tuesday night without Tiger Woods taking a shot. New York Golf Club featuring Ricky Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Matt Fitzpatrick played The Bay Golf Club. They had Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, and Wyndham Clark going on opening night. It gives the fans a chance to understand the rules and pace of the matches before seeing Woods.

If Tiger's sweet shot got you interested in TGL, here are the rules and how to watch next week.

What is TGL and how can you watch Tiger Woods?

There is no question about who moves the needle in professional golf. While everyone argues about money, world ranking points, and Saudi kingdoms, no one has the power of Tiger Woods. He just won the final iteration of the Player Impact Program, the PGA Tour's measurement of influence and fan engagement.

That means more people will want to watch TGL next week than any other week. Tiger Woods is on Jupiter Links and plays five times this season. His teammates are Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. Three of those men will play next Tuesday against Los Angeles GC, made up of Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Collin Morikawa.

The matches are 15 holes long and are divided into two sessions. The teams start with triples, which is nine holes of three-on-three alternate shot. They will then move to singles, six one-hole matches pitting one player from each team against each other. Each hole is worth one point unless the Hammer is thrown to double the score.

Every TGL match will be broadcast on ESPN. Jupiter Links vs Los Angeles Golf Club will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14.