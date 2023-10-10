The Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud with their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far, it has looked like a tremendous pick. Stroud spent his college football days with Ohio State, and Buckeye quarterbacks that excelled in college haven't translated the NFL very well in recent years. Stroud is looking to change that with the Texans. Houston is just 2-3 so far this year with Stroud under center, but they look like a much more competitive team than they did a year ago, and Stroud is off to a great start.

So far this season, CJ Stroud is 114-186 for 1,461 yards and seven touchdowns, and he hasn't thrown an interception yet. He has formed a great connection with wide reviver Nico Collins, and it looks like this Texans offense could be finding a groove. One person that's especially impressed with Stroud's play is New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s incredible,” Aaron Rodgers said about CJ Stroud, according to an article from On3. “It really is. You know, ball security is job security and he has done an incredible job of that. I would be interested to look at how many, I think, because they track this. And, again, I think some of it is subjective in nature. But they track the number of, like, turnover-worthy plays. And I’d be interested to see how many throws were in that category because I feel like, overall, he has been doing a fantastic job of taking care of the football, not, like, having plays where, ‘Oh, that should’ve been picked’ or ‘That was a bad read’. I don’t feel like, in the few times I’ve seen him on the RedZone channel when the games have been on, he hasn’t been making bad decisions.”

Stroud's ball security has been extremely impressive so far with the Texans, and that is something that a lot of rookies struggle with.

“186 throws without a pick to start a career? That’s phenomenal,” Rodgers continued. “I think the most important stat is it’s not like he’s throwing for 150 yards a game. He was averaging I think 300 a game before this last game. So big props to CJ. Great start to his career and, again, ball security is job security.”

CJ Stroud is tough

Not only is Stroud doing a good job on the football field for the Texans, but Rodgers likes what he sees from him in general. He has only good things to say about the young QB so far.

“Just, again, I don’t know him at all, but, from afar, I do appreciate he seems to be a really humble kid,” Rodgers said. “He’s got his head screwed on the right way. He’s a tough kid.”

CJ Stroud and the Texans are hoping to improve to .500 this upcoming weekend when they host the New Orleans Saints. With a 2-3 record right now, the team is already just one win away from matching last year's win total of three. The season is young, but it looks like the Texans are a much improved team, and their first round draft pick is certainly helping.