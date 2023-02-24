Judging off of Wednesday’s moves to get under the salary cap, the Tennessee Titans are reshuffling their deck in response to a free-fall that resulted in missing the playoffs last season. Even with all of the action, the Titans will surely keep running back Derrick Henry part of the deck, right?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, don’t be so sure. Appearing on the network’s show, “Get Up!,” Darlington said Tennessee could look to trade Henry before too long.

“You want to trade a guy before it’s too late,” he said. “Maybe they get something. Trade away Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills. Just speculating here, but man, that’d be a fun one.”

Trade Henry? To the Buffalo Bills?? While this is purely speculation from Darlington, that didn’t stop everyone who heard this from going bonkers. This includes Dez Bryant, who had the following response to a potential Henry to Bills trade:

Bills trade for Derrick Henry? That’s cheating 😂 😂 https://t.co/KZ2iDHlV4X — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

If this trade did ever happen, it’s logical to think Bryant isn’t the only one who thinks a back field with Henry joining quarterback Josh Allen would be cheating. In fact, it’s a certainty Bryant isn’t the only one, judging off of these reactions:

As crazy as Buffalo trading for Henry sounds, Darlington does have a point with moving a player before it’s too late. Henry plays a position that doesn’t have the longest shelf-life, and at 29, he has taken a lot of punishment (while dishing out a lot along the way) during his career. Moving him while he still has value makes sense, and we all know the Bills can use a stronger running game if they want to truly compete for a Super Bowl berth.

For now, this is just speculation, but if this trade idea did become reality, many other’s will echo Bryant’s reaction.