The 1 unrealistic trade the Denver Broncos actually need to pull off

Expectations are high for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 season. The addition of Russell Wilson has raised the bar in a major way as the team hopes to have found the franchise QB they have been in search of. Denver reaffirmed this belief by handing Wilson a long-term extension before he even played a game in a Broncos uniform. The franchise is coming off a season in which they went 7-10 and missed out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The Broncos have a talented collection of players and now hope to have the QB in place to take them to the top.

While most of the offseason work has already been done, no team should ever turn their nose up at improving their roster. Here is one trade the Broncos should look to pull off ahead of the 2022 NFL season’s start and improve one of the weak points of their roster.

The 1 Trade Broncos Must Do Ahead of the 2022 Season:

Broncos Get: OL Teven Jenkins

Bears Get: 2023 fourth-round pick

At one point it seemed a certainty that Teven Jenkins would be traded. The former second-round pick has struggled to find his stride with the Bears. While he may have found new life at the right guard position, Jenkins has only played this spot for a few weeks. Much of the trade noise has died down and Bears’ GM Ryan Poole has gone out of his way to praise the 24-year-old and shut down these rumors. However, both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport believe a trade could still be on the table even with the renewed opportunity for Jenkins.

From NFL Now: Looking at some possible trade candidates, focusing on #Bears OL Teven Jenkins and #Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood. pic.twitter.com/Pxz7csBveB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

For the Broncos, continuing to improve the offensive line must be a priority. Pro Football Focus ranked the Offensive Line as the 19th best unit during the 2021 season and is returning four of the five starters. Last season they allowed 28 sacks which ranked 27th in the NFL. While the rushing game seemed strong statistically, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III broke a combined 108 tackles last season which is a massive credit to them

The lone addition to the offensive line unit is right tackle Billy Turner. This will be Turner’s second stint in Denver as he played for the organization from 2016-2018 as well. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. He started 13 games with the Packers last season. Turner was given a 66.2 PFF grade which is actually considered to be a downgrade from the 71.0 PFF rating that Bobby Massie recorded last season in Denver. Massie played out his one-year $4 million contract with the Broncos last season but is not on a roster for 2022.

The Broncos have the offensive weapons to produce and the quarterback to lead them forward, but the offensive line is still a concern. Making improvements to Russell Wilson’s protection will have a major impact on the team’s success and adding Teven Jenkins is an excellent place to start.

Jenkins was initially drafted with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he played just six games and started two of these. The Oklahoma State product had some notable struggles which led to some doubts about his long-term future with the Bears. Whether the team is just publically stating their belief or genuinely believes it is to be determined. The 24-year-old recently spoke about how the rumors brought him to a dark place which could mean he would look at a fresh start in a positive light. The NFL transition is not easy and sometimes it takes a second opportunity for a player to find their place.

Given the importance of the offensive line functioning as a unit as well as their importance on every team, it is nearly impossible to find upgrades during the season. This should make trading for Teven Jenkins or another available offensive line upgrade a priority. If the Broncos truly have their sights set on contending this season then every hole they have will be tested. As of now, it seems the offensive line is the most notable issue. This was regarded as one of the biggest reasons for the Seahawks’ struggles last season as well so Wilson will be familiar. While the Broncos will likely be considered an improvement over this unit, they still may not be the postseason caliber the organization is hoping for.

The clock is ticking on the Broncos’ chances of improving the team as the season’s kickoff is under a week away. Finding a way to upgrade the 53-man roster by beefing up the offensive line would be the perfect final touch to the offseason ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season.