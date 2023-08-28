With the net worth Michael Jordan has amassed over the years, it's safe to say he has the money to buy himself anything he wants. He's already spent millions to have one of the rarest car collections known to man, has multiple mansions, sports teams… it never ends. Today, let's take a look at some of the most expensive things Jordan ever spent on. And to make it a little more interesting, we won't include his purchase of the Charlotte Hornets, or any of his cars and mansions on this list.

3. Golf course: Grove XXIII

Most sports fans know Jordan was an avid Golf player. However, sometimes his competitive instincts kick in and he can get a bit impatient. In fact, he was even banned from a golf course in Miami, but not for the reason you expected.

Instead of paying for membership in a new country club, he spent $15 million to buy 226 acres of land in Florida to build his own golf course. Opened in the fall of 2019, Grove XXIII is inspired by a Shinnecock Hills design and is an exclusive club of celebrities, athletes (current and former), and politicians. Professional golf player Rickie Fowler even claims the golf course was designed to give Jordan an unfair advantage against pro players.

Other amenities of the place include a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, lounge areas, restaurants, a retail shop, a drone that delivers beverages, and a personal cigar roller.

2. G550 private jet

When you're a guy as busy and famous as Michael Jordan, odds are he travels more often than the average Joe, and we all know waiting in line and flight delays can be a headache. In 2016, Jordan decided to invest in a $61.5 million G550 Private Jet. If that wasn't enough, he also spent $350,000 on a custom paint job to have it resemble one of his sneakers. But if the custom paint job wasn't enough to tell you who owned the jet, Jordan also had it decorated with a call sign labeled N236MJ. 23 for his jersey number, MJ for his initials, and six for the number of championships he's won.

The jet is equipped with high-caliber Rolls-Royce engines, can hold 16 passengers, has 2 bathrooms, a bar, and a cigar station.

1. Superyacht: “Joy”

Jordan already ensured he couldtravel in style via air, in 2016 he made sure he could travel the seas in style as well. The most expensive single item purchase Jordan ever made that wasn't an NBA team or mansion was spending $80 million on a 230-feet-long superyacht he named Joy. The yacht outlines at almost 10 feet and has a wide range of amenities, including a penthouse suite, movie theater, personal office, indoor jacuzzi, fitness gym, and a full-length indoor basketball court.

When you're around a yacht this huge, it's no surprise that it also comes with an elevator and a crew on board at all times. Surprisingly, the cost to maintain it every week costs Jordan about $800,000 as per Marca.

