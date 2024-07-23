Jenn Tran's quest for love continues on the next episode of The Bachelorette. Check out last week's recap here and what went down this week on The Bachelorette.

This Week On The Bachelorette: Jenn Tran's Date With Spencer

The episode starts off with Jenn's date with Spencer. They had a helicopter over Great Ocean Road, where they saw the iconic Twelve Apostles, which are a collection of limestone stacks along the Port Campbell National Park. The two popped some champagne and shared their first kiss together during their adventurous date.

In the second half of their date, Spencer got vulnerable with Jenn about his past. He told the bachelorette that he was previously engaged, but two months before the wedding, when his ex-fiancée returned from a trip, she took her belongings from their shared home to go stay with her parents while she thought about their relationship. During their time apart, he found out that his ex-fiancee was unfaithful in her relationship. He told Jenn that that time in his life was “dark” and “didn't know when the sun was coming up.”

After ending their engagement, Spencer said that he was “left to pick up the pieces” and figure out how to move on after the betrayal. After finishing his story, Jenn asked if he was ready for another engagement, as the show ends with a man getting on one knee to ask her to marry him. Spencer reassured her by saying that despite his last relationship, he is “very ready” to be in love again and get married one day.

At the end of the date, Jenn asks Spencer if he would accept her rose, and he accepts as it solidifies he is safe from elimination this week.

Group Date #1

The boys get sexy for their group date as they are coached by Australia's famous Vegas stripper group Thunder From Down Under. The group date consisted of:

Dylan

Marcus

Tomas A.

Jonathon

John

Sam M.

Devin

Grant

Sam N.

Thomas N.

Thunder From Down Under taught the contestants three stripper movements: dolphin dive, hip thrust, and the classic body roll to which they would perform in front of Jenn on stage and a group of women in the audience. While the men were practicing their moves, Sam N. ended up hurting his wrist attempting the dolphin dive, and with his injury and insecurity, he decided to pull a move that no one saw coming. When it was time for Sam N. to hit the stage, instead of baring his body he bared his soul. He asked the DJ to cut the music once he took the stage, grabbed the mic, and professed his love for Jenn, saying that he is falling in love with her.

During Sam M. and Thomas N.'s confessionals, they questioned the sincerity of Sam M.'s words since he has never been in love.

While Sam N.'s performance, or lack thereof, took the night by surprise, the men who did decide to learn their new stripper moves had Jenn's heart fluttering in a different way. As the men dressed up as a firefighter, chef, doctor, and more sexy costumes, it was Jonathon who won the challenge by putting out the fire in Jenn's heart.

Jenn was joined by Australian Bachelorette alums Elly and Becky, who gave the new bachelorette some advice. When it was Sam M.'s turn in his chef costume to wow Jenn on stage, Elly and Becky could feel their sexual chemistry, which prompted Elly to give her advice. After Jenn admitted that Sam N. and her chemistry is on fire — don't forget their steamy makeout session night week one– Elly warned Jenn to be careful with who she decides because she picked a guy that she had a lot of chemistry with, but it ended up “not being a smart choice.”

During the after-party, Jenn had some one-on-one time with the guys, and Devin said that his time during the strip tease helped him with his past insecurities. When he was a kid, he said that he had some lack of confidence about his weight, and the challenge today made him feel some self-assurance.

Sam N. later apologized to Jenn personally, and while she said it was early for him to say that, she didn't want him to feel bad about expressing his feelings. She also noted that she had some reassurance from Sam N.'s actions that the process was working for her.

After being vulnerable, Devin received the group date rose.

Group Date #2

Prior to the second first date, Aaron gets a call about his fire pilot training days and was given an ultimatum to stay on the show or go to his training.

During the second group date which consisted of Aaron, Hakeem, Austin, and Jeremy the men were sent to a racetrack where they were to show off their driving skills. While only Aaron has ever driven stick and on the right side of the road, he was convinced that he would be victorious. However, Jeremy ended up winning and earned some one-on-one time that we will see most likely in a later episode. He was also given the group date rose after the group after-party chat.

Jenn Tran Makes Tough Decisions At Rose Ceremony

During the rose ceremony, Aaron revealed that he would be taking the opportunity to follow his dreams but before he left he dropped a bomb on her. He told Jenn that some of the men were not there for the right reasons and that some of them were not ready for an engagement. When Aaron told Jenn, she got frustrated because he did not disclose who he was talking about. It was then that Jenn went back downstairs to talk to the men to warn them that if they were not there for the right reasons they needed to leave.

During the rose ceremony, Marcus, John, Johnathon, Austin, Grant, Sam M., Thomas N., Dylan, and Sam N. received roses, leaving Hakeem and Tomas A. without and ending their journey on Jenn's quest for her ferocious love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m.ET on ABC.