The best Cardinals fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a thrilling 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 that saw Kyler Murray lead a 20-point comeback in the second half. After struggling to get much of anything going on offense to open the season, Murray finally decided to take matters into his own hands to drag Arizona to a victory.

Part of the reason for the Cardinals struggles is because they have been shorthanded all season long. DeAndre Hopkins won’t be back until Week 7, and players who were expected to step up and fill in while he was out, such as Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella, have been dealing with injuries as well. Arizona’s offense was dealt another blow when James Conner was forced out of the Cardinals Week 2 win early with an ankle injury.

While Conner’s injury isn’t expected to be severe, there’s a chance he could miss the Cardinals Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. From a fantasy football perspective, that could allow someone behind Conner on the depth chart to step up and become a sneaky sleeper pick for fantasy owners. Let’s identify who that player is and why you should have him on your team for Week 3.

Cardinals Week 3 fantasy football sleeper

RB Eno Benjamin

When Conner went down with his ankle injury, the Cardinals turned things over to Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin. Both logged eight carries, with Williams outpacing Benjamins 59 yards to 31 yards thanks in large part to a 30-yard run Williams reeled off. However, Benjamin played a bigger role in the passing game than Williams, hinting that his fantasy value could see a large uptick if Conner is forced to miss time.

Benjamin has actually managed to put together a pair of decent fantasy lines to open the 2022 season if you play in PPR leagues. He’s scored at least eight points each time out, and while that’s not killer production, it’s better than nothing. Chances are many folks aren’t starting Arizona’s backup running back when Conner is playing, but it shows that there’s some room for improvement, especially if Conner is out.

Conner’s status plays a big part in Benjamin’s role as a sleeper this week. If Conner can play, there’s no sense picking up Benjamin, as he will likely fill the same role he filled in the first two games. But if Conner is out, Benjamin could quickly become a playable FLEX option in many leagues.

For starters, Benjamin is averaging a healthy 4.9 yards per carry this season. Of course, it’s worth noting he only has 12 carries so far, but in his limited action, Benjamin has made an impact. He’s also hauled in at least three receptions in both games he’s played, and in PPR leagues, those receptions are easy points.

While Williams’ production may be a bit off putting for fantasy owners, it’s worth noting Williams didn’t receive a single touch on offense in Week 1, and if it weren’t for his one big 30-yard run and a one-yard touchdown he got, his line from last week looks much more mediocre. Benjamin will probably get the start if Conner is out, and while Williams does linger as a threat for carries, Benjamin should be able to outproduce him.

It’s also worth noting that Benjamin’s receiving value could come in handy considering that Murray doesn’t have a ton of pass catchers at his disposal. Opposing defenses are keying in on Marquise Brown because there’s really nobody else to threaten them right now. Zach Ertz has been a solid safety blanket, but the hope was that Moore and Isabella would be healthy and making a contribution.

That will change once they get healthy and Hopkins suspension is up, but for now, the Cardinals offense is looking for all the help they can. Benjamin’s value as a pass-catcher makes him a very interesting player in Week 3 if Conner cannot play. Would the Cardinals consider using him as a wide receiver and running back given their need for playmaking help?

In PPR leagues, Benjamin would have a safe floor in the event Conner doesn’t play thanks to his contributions as a receiver. It might not be a glamorous line, but his reception output would likely increase without Conner playing, even if Williams takes carries away from in the backfield. But even then, there’s no telling whether or not Williams will continue to produce like he did against the Raiders.

There are probably safer options you can find, but if you are looking for sleepers, Benjamin is your guy on the Cardinals this week. There’s a lot clouding up his status for Week 3, but if things break his way, Benjamin could end up having a very productive game against the Rams.