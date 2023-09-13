“The Brady Bunch house,” a famous residence located in Studio City, California, has found a new owner in Tina Trahan, who purchased the iconic property for just under $3.2 million. The house, known for its role in the beloved 1970s sitcom, had been on the market since May, initially listed for $5.5 million, NPR reports.

Tina Trahan, along with her husband, former television executive Chris Albrecht, is known for collecting iconic real estate. They have acquired floors of Stone Manor, a historic lakefront property in Wisconsin, over the years. Trahan has expressed her intention to maintain the home's original charm and design, with the possibility of converting the garage into living quarters for overnight guests. Trahan views the house as a collectible and prefers to preserve its nostalgic appeal.

The Brady Bunch house gained fame when it was offered for sale in 2018 for the first time in nearly 50 years, sparking a bidding war that involved celebrities like Lance Bass from ‘Nsync. Ultimately, HGTV secured the property for $3.5 million, 86% higher than its original asking price of $1.9 million. HGTV meticulously renovated and designed the house to replicate the iconic television set, using it for various projects before selling it for approximately 9% less than the purchase price.

The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and meticulously curated furnishings and accessories that transport visitors back in time to the unique era of the sitcom. From the famous staircase to the groovy attic, the house is a collector's dream and retains the essence of the Brady family's home.